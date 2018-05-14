Healthy Recipes
Chicken Breakfast Burrito
This portable breakfast is protein-packed and ready to fuel your mornings.
There's no bad time to eat a chicken burrito! And it's a nutritious way to include all four food groups in one easy-to-tote meal. Cut down on your prep time by using leftover grilled or rotisserie chicken.
Chicken Breakfast Burrito Servings: 1 Burrito
You'll need
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 (15oz) can low-sodium black beans, drained
- 5 oz cooked chicken, chopped
- ¼ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp cardamom
- ¼ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp ground black pepper
- juice of 1 lime
- cooking spray
- 4 (8inch) whole-wheat tortillas
- ¼ cup shredded peper jack cheese
- ½ cup salsa
Directions
1. Heat olive oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add beans, chicken, cumin, cardamom, salt, and black pepper and cook until flavors combine about 5 minutes. Add lime juice.
2. Coat a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-low. Add tortilla and cook 30 seconds on each side, until warmed through. Repeat with remaining 3 tortillas.
3. Place tortilla onto a plate. Top with 5 tbsp of the chicken mixture, 1 tbsp cheese, and tbsp salsa; fold.