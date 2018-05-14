Chicken Breakfast Burrito

Directions

1. Heat olive oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add beans, chicken, cumin, cardamom, salt, and black pepper and cook until flavors combine about 5 minutes. Add lime juice.

2. Coat a skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-low. Add tortilla and cook 30 seconds on each side, until warmed through. Repeat with remaining 3 tortillas.

3. Place tortilla onto a plate. Top with 5 tbsp of the chicken mixture, 1 tbsp cheese, and tbsp salsa; fold.