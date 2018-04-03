Healthy Recipes
Cordyceps Mushroom Chai Coffee
Used in traditional Chinese and Tibetan medicine as a cure-all, cordyceps are still touted as a way to slow the aging process, improve brain health, detox the liver, and even supercharge the libido, all thanksto their active polysaccharide compounds. The mushrooms actually taste like ground coffee, so try pairing them with real coffee for a pre-workout boost. Search for cordyceps coffee blends online or in specialty groceries.
Cordyceps Mushroom Chai Coffee Servings: 2
You'll need
- ⅛ tsp ground cardamom
- 2 cups brewed cordycep mushroom coffee
- 2 cups frothed milk of your choice
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
Directions
1. Stir cardamom into coffee and divide between 2 mugs. Top with frothed milk and sprinkle with cinnamon.