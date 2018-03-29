Get more quick, clean meals that you can prep in under 15 minutes here.

Curry Chicken Salad Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 min. You'll need ½ cup Whole30-compliant mayonnaise

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

2 tsp Whole30-compliant curry powder

¼ tsp salt

2 cups diced cooked chicken

1/2 medium apple,diced

1 celery stalk, finely diced

3 tbsp finely diced red onion

¼ cup roughly chopped

Whole30-compliant dry-roasted cashews

Sliced green onions

shredded cabbage

shredded carrots and/or chopped cashews (optional)

Recipe by Jessica Beacom and Stacie Hassing of the Real Food Dietitians; recipe excerpted from Whole30 Fast & Easy, © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.