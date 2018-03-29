Get more quick, clean meals that you can prep in under 15 minutes here.
Curry Chicken Salad Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.
You'll need
- ½ cup Whole30-compliant mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tsp Whole30-compliant curry powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 cups diced cooked chicken
- 1/2 medium apple,diced
- 1 celery stalk, finely diced
- 3 tbsp finely diced red onion
- ¼ cup roughly chopped
- Whole30-compliant dry-roasted cashews
- Sliced green onions
- shredded cabbage
- shredded carrots and/or chopped cashews (optional)
Recipe by Jessica Beacom and Stacie Hassing of the Real Food Dietitians; recipe excerpted from Whole30 Fast & Easy, © 2017 by Melissa Hartwig. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, stir together mayonnaise, lime juice, cilantro, curry powder, and salt. Add chicken, apple, celery, and onion and toss to coat. Fold in cashews. If desired, top salad with green onions, cabbage, carrots, and/or additional cashews.