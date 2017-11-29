Dessert Lover: Almond Blondies

Most game day desserts are nutritional landmines ready to blitz your six-pack. Fight back with these bars that stealthily employ chickpeas for the ultimate waistline-friendly dessert hack.
Almond Blondies Servings: 9
You'll need
- 1/4 cup pitted dates
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 (14 oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup almond butter
- zest of 1 medium orange
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or chunks
- 1/4 cup shredded coconut
Directions
1. Soak dates in cup hot water for 15 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch-square baking pan. Place dates, soaking liquid, egg, maple syrup, chickpeas, almond butter, orange zest, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Transfer batter to a bowl and stir in chocolate chips.
3. Spread batter into baking pan and sprinkle on coconut. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and edges begin to brown. Let cool to room temperature before slicing into 9 squares. The bars will further firm up upon cooling.