Dessert Lover: Almond Blondies

Sink your teeth into these tasty game day treats.

by MS, RD
Almond Blondie Brownie
Calories 270
Protein 6g
Fat 14g
Carbs 32g
Most game day desserts are nutritional landmines ready to blitz your six-pack. Fight back with these bars that stealthily employ chickpeas for the ultimate waistline-friendly dessert hack.

Almond Blondies Servings: 9
You'll need
  • 1/4 cup pitted dates
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 (14 oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/2 cup almond butter
  • zest of 1 medium orange
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips or chunks
  • 1/4 cup shredded coconut
Directions 
1. Soak dates in cup hot water for 15 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch-square baking pan. Place dates, soaking liquid, egg, maple syrup, chickpeas, almond butter, orange zest, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Transfer batter to a bowl and stir in chocolate chips.
3. Spread batter into baking pan and sprinkle on coconut. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and edges begin to brown. Let cool to room temperature before slicing into 9 squares. The bars will further firm up upon cooling.
