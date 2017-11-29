Dessert Lover: Almond Blondies

Directions

1. Soak dates in cup hot water for 15 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch-square baking pan. Place dates, soaking liquid, egg, maple syrup, chickpeas, almond butter, orange zest, vanilla, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Transfer batter to a bowl and stir in chocolate chips.

3. Spread batter into baking pan and sprinkle on coconut. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean and edges begin to brown. Let cool to room temperature before slicing into 9 squares. The bars will further firm up upon cooling.