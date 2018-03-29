Healthy Recipes

Garlic Skillet Chicken

This delicious, garlicky chicken couldn't be quicker or easier to prepare.

Calories 139
Protein 28g
Fat 2g
Carbs 1g
Sugar 1g
Garlic Skillet Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1¼ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • ¼ cup lemon juice or chicken broth
  • 1 tbsp garlic-infused oliveoil
  • Salt and pepper

Recipe courtesy of dashingdish.com.

Directions 
1. Coat a pan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add chicken and cook about 2 minutes, or until it turns white on the side that is cooking. Add garlic. Flip chicken; cook another 2 minutes, or until chicken starts to turn white.
2. Add 2 tbsp lemon juice or broth, using spatula to scrape bits from bottom of pan. Let liquid cook off and brown chicken; flip, add oil, and brown chicken on opposite side.
3. Add remaining 2 tbsp lemon juice or broth, scraping bits from pan. Turn off heat to let chicken rest for a few minutes before serving. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
