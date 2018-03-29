Garlic Skillet Chicken

Directions

1. Coat a pan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add chicken and cook about 2 minutes, or until it turns white on the side that is cooking. Add garlic. Flip chicken; cook another 2 minutes, or until chicken starts to turn white.

2. Add 2 tbsp lemon juice or broth, using spatula to scrape bits from bottom of pan. Let liquid cook off and brown chicken; flip, add oil, and brown chicken on opposite side.

3. Add remaining 2 tbsp lemon juice or broth, scraping bits from pan. Turn off heat to let chicken rest for a few minutes before serving. Season with salt and pepper to taste.