Healthy Recipes
Garlic Skillet Chicken
This delicious, garlicky chicken couldn't be quicker or easier to prepare.
Garlic Skillet Chicken Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1¼ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- ¼ cup lemon juice or chicken broth
- 1 tbsp garlic-infused oliveoil
- Salt and pepper
Recipe courtesy of dashingdish.com.
Directions
1. Coat a pan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add chicken and cook about 2 minutes, or until it turns white on the side that is cooking. Add garlic. Flip chicken; cook another 2 minutes, or until chicken starts to turn white.
2. Add 2 tbsp lemon juice or broth, using spatula to scrape bits from bottom of pan. Let liquid cook off and brown chicken; flip, add oil, and brown chicken on opposite side.
3. Add remaining 2 tbsp lemon juice or broth, scraping bits from pan. Turn off heat to let chicken rest for a few minutes before serving. Season with salt and pepper to taste.