Greek Yogurt Bowls with Stout-Chocolate Sauce
A healthier take on an ice-cream sundae.
If you want to indulge yourself a bit, your diet doesn't need to suffer — this filling dessert combines yogurt with a complex stout chocolate sauce and comes in at only 226 calories per serving.
Greek Yogurt Bowls with Stout-Chocolate Sauce Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 5 min
You'll need
- 1/2 cup Guinness or other stout
- 1/4 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 tsp espresso powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Salt, to taste
- 2 oz dark chocolate (60-70% cocoa), chopped
- 2 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 cup raspberries
Directions
1. In a small saucepan, whisk together beer, sugar, cocoa powder, espresso powder, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often.
2. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate until completely melted. (If allowed to cool, warm for about 30 seconds in the microwave to remelt).
3. Place yogurt in 4 serving bowls and top with chocolate sauce and raspberries.