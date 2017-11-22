Greek Yogurt Bowls with Stout-Chocolate Sauce

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, whisk together beer, sugar, cocoa powder, espresso powder, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often.

2. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate until completely melted. (If allowed to cool, warm for about 30 seconds in the microwave to remelt).

3. Place yogurt in 4 serving bowls and top with chocolate sauce and raspberries.