Grilled Corn With Honey-Basil Butter
Fire up the grill and try this fresh new take on classic corn on the cob.
Pro Tip: When lighting a grill, keep the lid open and don’t lean over it.
Grilled Corn With Honey-Basil Butter Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 ears sweet corn
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter, softened
- 1 tbsp thinly sliced basil
- 1 tsp raw honey
- Sea salt, to taste
Directions
1. Remove dry outer leaves from corncobs. Peel back additional layers but keep them attached. Remove silk.
2. Heat grill to medium. In a small bowl, combine butter, basil, and honey.
3. Spread butter mixture on cobs. Rewrap husks to cover cobs, twisting the tops to make sure they stay closed.
4. Grill corn until lightly charred and tender. Remove corn from heat and set aside until cool enough to touch. Remove husks and serve alongside remaining honey basil butter. Salt to taste.