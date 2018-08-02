Grilled Corn With Honey-Basil Butter

Directions

1. Remove dry outer leaves from corncobs. Peel back additional layers but keep them attached. Remove silk.

2. Heat grill to medium. In a small bowl, combine butter, basil, and honey.

3. Spread butter mixture on cobs. Rewrap husks to cover cobs, twisting the tops to make sure they stay closed.

4. Grill corn until lightly charred and tender. Remove corn from heat and set aside until cool enough to touch. Remove husks and serve alongside remaining honey basil butter. Salt to taste.