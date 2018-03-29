Grilled Flank Steak With Tomato, Orange, and Avocado

Directions

1. Peel and quarter orange, then slice crosswise into 1⁄2-inch-thick pieces.

2. Combine orange, avocado, tomatoes, shallot, cilantro, and serrano in bowl. Add lime juice and 1⁄4 tsp salt; gently toss to combine. Cover and set aside.

3. For charcoal grill: Heat grill until hot, about 5 minutes. For gas grill: Turn all burners to high, cover, and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high and turn off other burner(s).

4. Clean and oil cooking grate. Pat steak dry with paper towels, season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with cayenne pepper.

5. Place steak over hot part of grill and cook until beginning to char and beads of moisture appear on outer edges of meat, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip steak and continue to cook until charredandmeatregisters 125°F (for medium-rare), about 5 minutes.

6. Transfer steak to cutting board, tent loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice steak against grain. Serve with tomato mixture.