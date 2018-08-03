Healthy Recipes

Grilled Peaches With Greek Yogurt

These summery grilled peaches are the perfect end to a muscle-friendly feast.

Christopher Testani
Calories 237
Protein 16g
Fat 3g
Carbs 39g
Pro Tip: Your grill should sit on a level surface at least five feet away from your house

Servings: 3
You'll need
  • 3 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup honey
  • Cinnamon powder, to taste
Directions 
1. Heat grill. Brush oil on grill and place peach halves facedown. Cook until grill marks appear and peaches start to soften.
2. In a bowl, combine yogurt and honey. Top peaches with yogurt mixture and garnish with cinnamon.
