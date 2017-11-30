Healthy Recipes
Lean Muscle Recipe: Breakfast Sandwich
A filling morning meal that isn't quite fast food.
Love Egg McMuffins, but don't love how unhealthy they are? We hear you. Thankfully, it's easy to make this low-calorie version at home using low-fat cheese and ham.
Breakfast Sandwich Servings: 1
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 5
You'll need
- 1 large whole egg
- 1 slice reduced-fat American cheese
- 2 slices low-fat deli ham
- 1 whole-wheat English muffin
Directions
1. Toast muffin, and fry ham in pan before placing it on one half of the muffin.
2. Fry egg in pan using nonstick cooking spray and place on top of ham.
3. Top egg with cheese and cover with other muffin half to make breakfast sandwich.