Lemon-pepper Chicken With Fingerling Potatoes and Kale
Are your chicken recipes getting a little boring?
Chicken, kale, and potatoes need we say more? This recipe blends these three nutritious ingredients and packs some serious flavor.
Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 (6 oz) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch-wide strips
- 6 fingerling potatoes, sliced in half
- 1 cup coarsely chopped kale
- 1 tsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 pinches sea salt
- 2 pinches black pepper or 1⁄4 tsp peppercorns
Recipe by Chef Carlo Filippne
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 ̊F.
2. Place chicken strips in an oven pan. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients, then pour over chicken. Cover with aluminum foil.
3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.