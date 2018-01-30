Healthy Recipes

Lemon-pepper Chicken With Fingerling Potatoes and Kale

Are your chicken recipes getting a little boring?

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Travis Rathbone
Calories 639
Protein 55g
Fat 20g
Carbs 59g
Travis Rathbone

Chicken, kale, and potatoes need we say more? This recipe blends these three nutritious ingredients and packs some serious flavor. 

Lemon-pepper Chicken With Fingerling Potatoes and Kale Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 2 (6 oz) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch-wide strips
  • 6 fingerling potatoes, sliced in half
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped kale
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pinches sea salt
  • 2 pinches black pepper or 1⁄4 tsp peppercorns

Recipe by Chef Carlo Filippne

Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 400 ̊F.
2. Place chicken strips in an oven pan. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients, then pour over chicken. Cover with aluminum foil.
3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
