Paleo Apricot-glazed Chicken Drumsticks

Step up your tailgate game by ditching wings slathered in goopy sauce for more meaty drumsticks bathed in a naturally sweet apricot glaze. If you’re looking to kick some calories from your game day feast, consider peeling off the skin from the drumsticks before sending them to the flames.

Apricot-glazed Chicken Drumsticks Servings: 4

You'll need ½ cup dried apricots

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 zest of lime

1/2 lime juice

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tsp minced fresh ginger

2 tsp chili powder

½ tsp allspice

salt, to taste

12 chicken drumsticks

CHEF’S TIP: When spreading sauces that contain sugar on your meats, wait until the last few minutes of cooking. If you add them too early, you risk serving your bird with a burned crust.