Pork Salad with Mustard-Beer Dressing

Directions

1. Make dressing: Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in beer, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Simmer until reduced to 1⁄2 cup, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 tbsp oil, mustard, lemon zest, and thyme, and stir to blend. Let cool.

2. Preheat grill to medium high. Season tenderloin with salt and pepper. Grill pork, turning frequently until done, about 15 minutes. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes and then slice.

3. Divide salad greens among 4 serving plates and top with pork slices, apple, red pepper, and walnuts. Drizzle with dressing and serve.