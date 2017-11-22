Healthy Recipes
Pork Salad with Mustard-Beer Dressing
Why not try beer on top of your salad as well as in your glass?
Beer is perhaps the most underrated cooking ingredient in your kitchen. It can replace in pretty much any liquid in a recipe, so why not give it a go with beer's favorite partner: mustard?
Pork Salad with Mustard-Beer Dressing Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 shallots, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 3/4 cup wheat, lager, or fruit beer
- 1/4 cup cider vinegar
- 2 tsp honey
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 1 lb pork tenderloin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 8 cups salad greens
- 1 apple, thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Directions
1. Make dressing: Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add shallots and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in beer, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper. Simmer until reduced to 1⁄2 cup, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 tbsp oil, mustard, lemon zest, and thyme, and stir to blend. Let cool.
2. Preheat grill to medium high. Season tenderloin with salt and pepper. Grill pork, turning frequently until done, about 15 minutes. Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes and then slice.
3. Divide salad greens among 4 serving plates and top with pork slices, apple, red pepper, and walnuts. Drizzle with dressing and serve.