Post-workout Shake: All-natural Almond and Walnut

Ease into recovery with this simple, natural, muscle-building fuel.

Protein Shake
AlexSava/ Getty Images
Calories 400
Protein 35g
Fat 28g
Carbs 11g
Almond and Walnut Protein Shake
You'll need
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • ⅓ cup 2% organic cottage cheese
  • 2 tbsp ground flax seeds
  • ½ ounce raw or roasted unsalted almonds
  • ½ ounce walnuts
  • 1 cup ice
  • ¼ cup water
Directions 
1. Add the flax seeds, cottage cheese, protein powder, ice, and water into a blender in that order.
2. Blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
3. Add the almonds and walnuts and blend on low for 15 seconds or until chopped.
