Healthy Recipes
Post-workout Shake: All-natural Almond and Walnut
Ease into recovery with this simple, natural, muscle-building fuel.
Almond and Walnut Protein Shake
You'll need
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ⅓ cup 2% organic cottage cheese
- 2 tbsp ground flax seeds
- ½ ounce raw or roasted unsalted almonds
- ½ ounce walnuts
- 1 cup ice
- ¼ cup water
Directions
1. Add the flax seeds, cottage cheese, protein powder, ice, and water into a blender in that order.
2. Blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
3. Add the almonds and walnuts and blend on low for 15 seconds or until chopped.