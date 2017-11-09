Healthy Recipes
Salmon With Peas and Leeks
Make the season easier and tastier than ever with this delicious, quick recipe that delivers tons of flavor with none of the guilt.
Salmon With Peas and Leeks Servings: 4
You'll need
- 3 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 small leeks, washed, chopped (rugged green ends discarded)
- 2 cups peas, fresh or frozen
- 1 cup cranberries (fresh or frozen)
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
- 4 wild-salmon filets (4 oz each)
- 2 Tbsp fresh basil chopped, plus a few for garnish
- 1/2 fresh lemon, sliced for garnish (optional)
Directions
1. Heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add leeks, peas, salt, and pepper, and cook for 10 minutes.
2. In another pan, heat remaining olive oil. Season the salmon with salt and pepper, and cook for 4 minutes, skin-side down. Turn salmon over, and cook another 3 minutes. Add basil to leek mixture.
3. To serve, put leeks and peas on a plate, and place the salmon on top (or top the salmon with leeks and peas). Garnish with fresh basil and lemon slices.