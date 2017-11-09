Salmon With Peas and Leeks

Directions

1. Heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add leeks, peas, salt, and pepper, and cook for 10 minutes.

2. In another pan, heat remaining olive oil. Season the salmon with salt and pepper, and cook for 4 minutes, skin-side down. Turn salmon over, and cook another 3 minutes. Add basil to leek mixture.

3. To serve, put leeks and peas on a plate, and place the salmon on top (or top the salmon with leeks and peas). Garnish with fresh basil and lemon slices.