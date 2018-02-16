Seriously Tasty Turkey

Directions

1. Heat oven to 400°.

2. Place turkey, breast-side down, on a rack in a large baking dish; rub salt and pepper over it.

3. Cover with foil, poke holes in foil, and roast for 45 minutes.

4. Turn breast-side up; roast until an instant-read thermometer registers 160°F in the breast and 170°F in the thigh.

5. Let rest for 30 minutes.