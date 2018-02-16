When you’re shopping, look for a bird labeled “pasture raised” and “organic,” because a turkey that’s been raised without hormones, steroids, or antibiotics—and hasn’t been injected with flavor-faking liquids—will taste better. When you prep it, season it with simply salt and pepper, not a slathering of oil or butter—it’s important that the skin be completely dry when you put it in the oven.
Seriously Tasty Turkey Servings: 12
Prep time: 30 min. | Cook time: 45 min.
You'll need
- 1 turkey (12 to 16 lbs)
- Salt and pepper
Directions
1. Heat oven to 400°.
2. Place turkey, breast-side down, on a rack in a large baking dish; rub salt and pepper over it.
3. Cover with foil, poke holes in foil, and roast for 45 minutes.
4. Turn breast-side up; roast until an instant-read thermometer registers 160°F in the breast and 170°F in the thigh.
5. Let rest for 30 minutes.