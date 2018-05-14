Healthy Recipes
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Parfait
This twist on a breakfast classic is the perfect way to switch up your diet.
This savory parfait takes traditional fare like smoked salmon and cream cheese and gives it a high-protein, low-carb twist with the addition of creamy Greek yogurt.
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Parfait Servings: 1 Parfait
You'll need
- 3 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup whipped cream cheese
- ½ cup chopped fresh dill
- 4 radishes, very thinly sliced
- 1/2 english cucumber, sliced into half-moons
- 12 cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise
- juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp ground black pepper
- 3 oz smoked salmon, sliced into thin pieces.
- 4 tsp capers, drained
Directions
1. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, cream cheese, and dill.
2. In a separate small bowl, combine radishes, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Add lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and toss to combine.
3. In each of 4 parfait glasses or mason jars, layer ½ cup of the yogurt mixture and top with 1 tbsp smoked salmon, followed by ¼ cup of the vegetable mixture and ½ tsp capers. Repeat for a second layer.
4. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.