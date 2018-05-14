Healthy Recipes

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Parfait

This twist on a breakfast classic is the perfect way to switch up your diet.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD
Calories 227
Protein 23g
Fat 11g
Carbs 10g
Fiber 1g
Sodium 600mg
This savory parfait takes traditional fare like smoked salmon and cream cheese and gives it a high-protein, low-carb twist with the addition of creamy Greek yogurt. 

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Parfait Servings: 1 Parfait
You'll need
  • 3 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • ¾ cup whipped cream cheese
  • ½ cup chopped fresh dill
  • 4 radishes, very thinly sliced
  • 1/2 english cucumber, sliced into half-moons
  • 12 cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ⅛ tsp ground black pepper
  • 3 oz smoked salmon, sliced into thin pieces.
  • 4 tsp capers, drained

Directions 
1. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, cream cheese, and dill.
2. In a separate small bowl, combine radishes, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Add lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and toss to combine.
3. In each of 4 parfait glasses or mason jars, layer ½ cup of the yogurt mixture and top with 1 tbsp smoked salmon, followed by ¼ cup of the vegetable mixture and ½ tsp capers. Repeat for a second layer.
4. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
