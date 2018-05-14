Smoked Salmon Breakfast Parfait

Directions

1. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt, cream cheese, and dill.

2. In a separate small bowl, combine radishes, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Add lemon juice, salt, and black pepper and toss to combine.

3. In each of 4 parfait glasses or mason jars, layer ½ cup of the yogurt mixture and top with 1 tbsp smoked salmon, followed by ¼ cup of the vegetable mixture and ½ tsp capers. Repeat for a second layer.

4. Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.