Healthy Recipes
Smoked Salmon Cucumber Lettuce Wraps
This diet-friendly salmon dish is low in calories but packed with flavor.
Miso, a superflavorful fermented soy paste, is used as the base for miso soup. White, yellow, and red miso are made in combination with different grains, white being the most mild in flavor, but any variety works well in this recipe.
Smoked Salmon Cucumber Lettuce Wraps Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
- 2 lbs asparagus, trimmed
- 4 (4 oz) skinless salmon fillets
- 1⁄4 cup miso paste
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp minced ginger
- 1 garlic clove, minced
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange asparagus in baking dish in a tight layer. Place salmon on top.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together miso, lemon juice and zest, ginger, and garlic. Spread mixture over salmon.
3. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through but still slightly pink in the center and asparagus is tender.