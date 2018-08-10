Smoked Salmon Cucumber Lettuce Wraps

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange asparagus in baking dish in a tight layer. Place salmon on top.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together miso, lemon juice and zest, ginger, and garlic. Spread mixture over salmon.

3. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through but still slightly pink in the center and asparagus is tender.