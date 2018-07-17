Sweet Potato French Fries

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

2. In a large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil. Add cheese and salt and gently toss again.

3. Arrange fries in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets (or use 1 sheet and cook in batches). Bake, rotating sheets and tossing sweet potatoes halfway through, until browned and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.