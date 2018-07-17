Healthy Recipes
Sweet Potato French Fries
These oven-baked alternatives pack serious nutrition and flavor.
Chef's Tip: For evenly shaped fries, slice the sweet potatoes lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick slabs. Then slice each slab lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick sticks
Sweet Potato French Fries Servings: 4
Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
- 2 lbs sweet potatoes (about 3 medium large spuds), peeled and cut into ¼ inch-thick fries.
- 2 tbsp canola or grape-seed oil
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- ½ tsp salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
2. In a large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil. Add cheese and salt and gently toss again.
3. Arrange fries in a single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets (or use 1 sheet and cook in batches). Bake, rotating sheets and tossing sweet potatoes halfway through, until browned and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes.