Tasty Tailgate Food: Honey-Mustard Chicken Skewers

Directions

1. Place honey in a bowl and microwave for 20 seconds or until liquefied. Whisk in mustard, oil, orange zest, lemon juice, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and salt. Divide sauce in half.

2. Thread chicken onto skewers. If using wood skewers, soak them in cold water for 30 minutes before using to prevent them from burning on the grill. Brush on half the sauce and chill for 30 minutes or up to overnight.

3. Heat a greased grill or grill pan to medium-high. Place skewers on grill and heat until chicken is cooked through, turning once, about 4 minutes per side. Brush on remaining sauce. Alternatively, preheat broiler. Place chicken skewers on a lightly greased baking sheet and broil for 3 minutes. Flip skewers and broil for an additional 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Brush on remaining sauce.