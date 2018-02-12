Healthy Recipes
Tasty Tailgate Food: Honey-Mustard Chicken Skewers
Score a better source of muscle-building protein with this delicious poultry recipe.
Instead of serving a pile of sticky wings and then suffering post-game nutrition guilt, assemble a winning team of these skewers to help you score a better source of muscle-building protein.
Honey-Mustard Chicken Skewers Servings: 3
You'll need
- 3 tbsp honey
- 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
- 3 tbsp canola oil
- Zest of 1 medium orange
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 lb chicken tenders
- 6 skewers
For this recipe, you can also replace chicken with chunks of turkey breast or even peeled shrimp to mix up your protein game.
Directions
1. Place honey in a bowl and microwave for 20 seconds or until liquefied. Whisk in mustard, oil, orange zest, lemon juice, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and salt. Divide sauce in half.
2. Thread chicken onto skewers. If using wood skewers, soak them in cold water for 30 minutes before using to prevent them from burning on the grill. Brush on half the sauce and chill for 30 minutes or up to overnight.
3. Heat a greased grill or grill pan to medium-high. Place skewers on grill and heat until chicken is cooked through, turning once, about 4 minutes per side. Brush on remaining sauce. Alternatively, preheat broiler. Place chicken skewers on a lightly greased baking sheet and broil for 3 minutes. Flip skewers and broil for an additional 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Brush on remaining sauce.