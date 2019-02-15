PhotoAlto/Sigrid Olsson / Getty

Testing Ground Kitchen Edition: Comfort Foods with a Protein Twist

Power up some of your favorite foods with Isopure Unflavored Zero Carb Protein Powder.

Sometimes meeting your protein needs each day can be difficult. And sometimes eating healthy, particularly in the cold months, can be a challenge. But we have a solution for you—or, really, a few solutions for you to help with all the above. You can increase your protein intake and enjoy some of your favorite comfort foods all at once.

Cooking with Isopure unflavored whey protein is not only easy, it is incredibly nutritious. This unflavored protein is so versatile, you can use it in more than just sweets and baked goods. In fact, adding Isopure unflavored to savory dishes can boost the protein content of some of your favorite foods not typically known to pack a protein punch.

Isopure unflavored protein powder adds 25 grams of rBST-free whey protein and 5.7 grams of BCAAs per scoop. It has no carbs, no sugar, and no fat in addition to no added colors, flavors, or sweeteners. It’s also gluten and lactose free. Basically, it hides in foods and adds tons of nutritional benefits. Get ready to be blown away.

Here are three simple recipes to start you off, but the options are endless.

Westend61 / Getty
Powered-Up Protein Pesto

One of our favorite sauces uses a few simple substitutions to get a nutritious kick. 

Get the recipe for Powered-Up Protein Pesto >>

Muscle-Up Mac and Cheese

This comfort food favorite gets a lower fat, lower carb, high protein makeover.

Get the recipe for Muscled-Up Mac and Cheese >>

kjohansen / Getty
Amped-Up Avocado Dip

This already healthy snack favorite gets a protein power boost. 

Get the recipe for Amped-Up Avocado Dip >>

Courtesy of Isopure
Isopure Zero Carb Protein Powder

This is premium protein that’s true to its name. Isopure Unflavored Whey Protein Isolate contains 25 grams of 100% pure whey protein isolate per scoop, stripped of fat, carbs, fillers, sugars and lactose. All with no added colors, flavors or sweeteners. It’s perfect for mixing into your favorite flavored beverages (hot or cold), soups, sauces and baked goods recipes.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF PROTEIN?

  • Supports muscle building and recovery
  • Helps meet daily protein needs
  • Weight management support (helps keep you feeling full between meals)
  • Supports muscle health as we age
