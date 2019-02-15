Testing Ground Kitchen Edition: Comfort Foods with a Protein Twist

Sometimes meeting your protein needs each day can be difficult. And sometimes eating healthy, particularly in the cold months, can be a challenge. But we have a solution for you—or, really, a few solutions for you to help with all the above. You can increase your protein intake and enjoy some of your favorite comfort foods all at once.

Cooking with Isopure unflavored whey protein is not only easy, it is incredibly nutritious. This unflavored protein is so versatile, you can use it in more than just sweets and baked goods. In fact, adding Isopure unflavored to savory dishes can boost the protein content of some of your favorite foods not typically known to pack a protein punch.

Isopure unflavored protein powder adds 25 grams of rBST-free whey protein and 5.7 grams of BCAAs per scoop. It has no carbs, no sugar, and no fat in addition to no added colors, flavors, or sweeteners. It’s also gluten and lactose free. Basically, it hides in foods and adds tons of nutritional benefits. Get ready to be blown away.

Here are three simple recipes to start you off, but the options are endless.