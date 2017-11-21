Healthy Recipes
Turkey Bacon-wrapped Maple Brussels Sprouts
Chow down on some greens this Thanksgiving while still having a hearty meal.
Try this recipe, and other healthy holiday side recipes.
You'll need
- 1 Ib Brussels sprouts, halved
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/8 tsp cayenne
- ¼ - ½ tsp salt
- 5 to 8 slices turkey bacon, sliced into quarters
Directions
1. Combine all of the ingredients except for the turkey bacon in a large bowl, and toss to coat.
2. Wrap each Brussels sprout half with a quarter-piece of turkey bacon, and secure with a toothpick.
3. Bake on a broiler pan or baking rack on top of a parchment-lined baking sheet at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes, until bacon is crisp to your liking.