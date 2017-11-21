Turkey Bacon-wrapped Maple Brussels Sprouts

Directions

1. Combine all of the ingredients except for the turkey bacon in a large bowl, and toss to coat.

2. Wrap each Brussels sprout half with a quarter-piece of turkey bacon, and secure with a toothpick.

3. Bake on a broiler pan or baking rack on top of a parchment-lined baking sheet at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes, until bacon is crisp to your liking.