Turkey Bacon-wrapped Maple Brussels Sprouts

Chow down on some greens this Thanksgiving while still having a hearty meal.

Try this recipe, and other healthy holiday side recipes.

You'll need
  • 1 Ib Brussels sprouts, halved
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne
  • ¼ - ½ tsp salt
  • 5 to 8 slices turkey bacon, sliced into quarters
Directions 
1. Combine all of the ingredients except for the turkey bacon in a large bowl, and toss to coat.
2. Wrap each Brussels sprout half with a quarter-piece of turkey bacon, and secure with a toothpick.
3. Bake on a broiler pan or baking rack on top of a parchment-lined baking sheet at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes, until bacon is crisp to your liking.
