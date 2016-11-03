Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty

13 Exotic and Nutritious Foods to Try for Better Health

Here are 13 unique foods that pack a surprisingly high nutritional value.

Just because you can’t pronounce it (let alone prepare it), doesn’t mean you should avoid exotic foods altogether. Eden Grinshpan, host of Cooking Channel’s Eden Eats, thinks men should expand their palates. “If you can relate an ethnic food to something you already have in your pantry, you can substitute it with something that’ll lend an exotic flair to your dishes,” Grinshpan says. “And you could really impress a date if you whip her up something new and adventurous to try.”    

1. Persimmon

The peel of Japan’s national fruit may help reduce signs of aging.

2. Cupuacu

The next big superfruit. It’s rich in anti-oxidants and essential fatty acids and can help increase libido.

3. Coconut Milk

It’s high in fiber and great for your prostate, skin, and bones. Substitute it for water when steaming rice, or throw it into a protein shake.

4. Saffron

The most expensive spice in the world, saffron enhances fertility, relieves anxiety and tension, and even helps improve eyesight. A little goes a long way.

5. Brazil Nuts

High in magnesium and selenium, Brazil nuts are a complete protein source. Add them to trail mix or snack on a handful before a workout for an energy boost.

6. Ginger

Chew on raw ginger when you’re feeling nauseous. Grate or roughly chop and add (with onions) to sautéed dishes to add more heat.

7. Kimchi

A Korean fermented cabbage, kimchi is loaded with vitamins A, B, and C, but its biggest benefit may be its healthy probiotics, which aid in digestion. Use it instead of pickles in turkey sandwiches, or add to stir-frys and rice dishes.

8. Papaya

An excellent source of fiber; vitamins A, C, and E; and antioxidants. Great for chutneys, salads, and sauces.

9. Durian Fruit

This porcupine-like fruit reeks once opened. But if you can get past the stench, you’ll be rewarded with a creamy, tangy fruit that’s high in iron and fiber, and, Grinshpan adds,“is a powerful aphrodisiac.”

10. Harissa

A Tunisian hot sauce that’s great with meats and stews, it’s high in vitamin C, and may help fight inflammation, torch fat, and lower blood pressure. Use sparingly: Harissa can burn your mouth, Grinshpan warns.

11. Sardines

These oily fish may be small, but they’re packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Sardines pro-mote heart health and reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Grill them three minutes per side, Grinshpan says. Or wrap them in grape leaves to hold them together and for added flavor.

12. Tahini

A toasted sesame paste found in North African cuisine, it adds a nutty flavor to hummus and sauces. Tahini is supposed to increase blood flow in your arteries, which is why it’s good for your sex drive.

13. Turmeric

This spice is an anti-inflammatory and liver detoxifier and aids with weight management and cancer prevention. “It is subtle, earthy, and adds great color to your dishes,” says Grinshpan, who uses it in curries and chicken marinades.

