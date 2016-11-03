Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty
Lose Fat
13 Exotic and Nutritious Foods to Try for Better Health
Here are 13 unique foods that pack a surprisingly high nutritional value.
Just because you can’t pronounce it (let alone prepare it), doesn’t mean you should avoid exotic foods altogether. Eden Grinshpan, host of Cooking Channel’s Eden Eats, thinks men should expand their palates. “If you can relate an ethnic food to something you already have in your pantry, you can substitute it with something that’ll lend an exotic flair to your dishes,” Grinshpan says. “And you could really impress a date if you whip her up something new and adventurous to try.”
1 of 13
BURCU ATALAY TANKUT / Getty
2 of 13
3 of 13
4 of 13
5 of 13
6 of 13
7 of 13
Float Mod / EyeEm
8 of 13
9 of 13
10 of 13
James de Wall / Getty
11 of 13
Westend61
12 of 13
13 of 13
www.instagram.com/theprettylittlelifters