The 5 Best Substitutes for Your Favorite High-Carb Foods

In many cases, the foods we crave most—crunchy potato chips, mounds of spaghetti, and slices of crusty pizza—are the very ones that can most quickly torpedo your diet. We’re typically talking about high-carbohydrate foods here, those that send blood sugar levels soaring and contribute to a softer physique.

But what if there was a way that you could dig into a stack of pancakes or a plate of tacos without going into starchy overload? The key is to know how to make creative substitutions using nutritious low-carb alternatives that slash the gut-busting starch but still provide all the classic flavors. The following copycat recipes transform notoriously carb-heavy items into fat-burning fuel so you can indulge your cravings guilt-free.