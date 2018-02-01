The Best Nutrition Plan to Lose the Last 15 Pounds

Step 1: Refine Your Diet

“It’s best to examine the little things in your eating routine that are contributing extra non-nutrient-rich calories,” says Molly Morgan, R.D., C.D.N., C.S.S.D., owner of Creative Nutrition Solutions and author of The Skinny Rules. “For example: condiments on sandwiches—mayo, ketchup, relish—extra sugar in coffee or tea, bites and surreptitious tastes of food, etc. While these may seem trivial, small amounts of extra calories can pile up in a hurry and keep you from meeting your weight goals.”

To fine-tune your diet, figure out where the mindless calories are sneaking in, says Morgan. “One chocolate kiss from a candy dish is around 22 calories. A couple of pieces of hard candy can hit up to 30 calories. Make an effort to examine these extra bites. Determine which are worth counting toward your daily calorie intake, and which need to be cut out,” she says. “The message isn't that you can't ever have these things; rather, make sure you’re mindful of the calories.”

Also take a hard look at all of the empty calories that come from alcohol. Even “lighter” drink options deliver empty calories, says Morgan—one can of hard seltzer has about 110 calories, a vodka-soda has about 100 calories, and light beer will run you 90 to 110 calories. You can still drink (a little!), but routine drinking could keep you from meeting your goals.

You also need to be sure that you’ve taken the time to make restful and restorative sleep a priority. If you’re sleeping less than seven to nine hours per night, your risk of being obese and developing diabetes can increase, studies have shown.