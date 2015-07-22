The 8 Best Foods for Total-Body Strength

Strength is our body’s ability to exert physical force on objects—like being able to push through a heavy set. Following a progressive overload program is one way to boost muscular strength, but sometimes it can come from the food that you eat. Packing away enough calories, macros, and nutrients can help you muster up that extra strength necessary to hit your fitness goals.

Get the edge that you need in a workout by incorporating some of these strength-enhancing foods.