FOOD! REAL WHOLE FOOD, we crave it, it fuels us, helps us heal and repair, and powers us through strenuous activity. We prepare it, meal plan with it, socialize with friends over it, and bring families together with it.

If you make great food choices, you can achieve your physique goals, hit new personal records, and maintain a healthy and maintainable low body fat level.

Real whole foods will keep you sustained for longer, allowing you to make it through intense workouts, long days of meetings or tasks, and keep you from binge eating due to hunger. The biggest problem for most is finding the time and/or energy for prepping these meals. Alternatively, you could choose to have a food prep company prepare your meals for you, but this can be expensive and many times these expensive meals end up in the garbage if they get left out or you fall off your plan for even a day and the meals go bad.

ALLMAX NUTRITION has created the world’s best “WHOLE FOOD TO GO MEALS” with it’s all-new delicious MEAL PREP. Now you can tailor the size of your meal to match your activity level, from 125 calories all the way up to 500 calories per meal. It can be mixed on the go, it eliminates wasted food, and it reduces prepping time to almost nothing.

With zero dairy proteins, you don’t have to worry about water retention, bloating, or any gastrointestinal distress if this is typically an issue for you. Our proteins come from high-quality vegetable sources as well as meat sources such as beef, salmon, chicken, and eggs. We also source our slow-releasing, low-glycemic carbohydrates from oatmeal, sweet potato, brown rice, quinoa, and flaxseed. We use no simple carbohydrates like sugar or maltodextrin at all.

And since no meal is complete without healthy vegetables and superfoods, MEAL PREP has an overabundance of these. It includes kale, broccoli, spinach, blueberry, Reishi mushroom, turmeric, and the list could go on and on.

Finally, we should touch on how amazing Meal Prep tastes! With mouth-watering flavors like Banana Nut Bread and Blueberry Cobbler, Meal Prep is sure to take care of any cravings that would derail your nutritional plan. The mouth feel and texture of Meal Prep is that of a thick, rich, milkshake that leaves you feeling satiated and completely satisfied. Not only does Meal Prep deliver all the whole food nutritional ingredients a hard training athlete would need, but it also does so in the most delicious way possible!

MEAL PREP – ALL YOU NEED TO STICK TO YOUR HEALTHY NUTRITION PLAN!