Lipodrene – Lipodrene® is Hi-Tech’s original Weight Loss & Energy Enhancement Supplement and has become the benchmark standard for the weight loss industry. It’s everywhere. Anyone who has shopped around for a good weight loss product has seen the yellow hexagon Lipodrene® tablets in tens of thousands of health food stores and internet retailers. Now, more than fifteen years after its introduction, and after more than 1 billion tablets sold, Lipodrene® not only remains Hi-Tech’s flagship weight loss aid, but also America’s #1 selling ephedra containing weight loss aid.

Mesomorph – Why settle for great when APS can deliver amazing? A team of highly educated and devoted Research & Development staff members at APS have been the backbone of Mesomorph® since its inception. When a new ingredient is discovered, the R&D team at APS gets to work deciphering the synergistic values of key ingredients to help deliver better than the previous best. That ingredient in this newly reformulated version of Mesomorph® is 2-aminoisoheptane. With its extreme energy igniting, vein blasting, and fatigue fighting power formula, Mesomorph® has always been the king of concentrated preworkout performance supplements. Mesomorph® uses focus and energy boosters to ensure that your workout and training reaches its maximum performance potential.

HumaPro – Achieve Legendary Results. For more than 20 years, HumaPro® has been utilized by countless athletes in the fitness industry, and overwhelmingly, they keep coming back. HumaPro® is once again becoming the go to for so many looking for that “Protein Shake” alternative. A single scoop of super concentrated HumaPro® delivers an equivalent of 25 grams of whole food protein while supporting nutrient partitioning so the food you do eat is better utilized to repair and grow new, lean muscle and dramatically improve recovery. HumaPro® is formulated with all of the essential amino acids in the exact ratio and sequenced delivery for what the human body requires to fully utilize them.

Somatomax – Somatomax® is a Hi-Tech Neuro-Enhancement supplement that can be used as a nighttime or daytime formula, depending upon the serving amount. In higher serving amounts, the neuro effect enhancing Phenibut and GABA in Somatomax® will help to augment deep, more restful sleep and to promote the release of the body’s natural hormonal compounds for healthy neurotransmitter support. The L- phenylalanine, L-tyrosine and L-dopa in Somatomax® can also be used in smaller serving amounts helping to promote mental alertness, increased energy, support an elevated mood, enhance libido and sexual performance, and improve work performance capacity.

1-Testosterone – 1-Testosterone™ by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals is based upon a naturally occurring metabolite that has properties far different from standard testosterone in the body. One of those is 1-androstene-3b-ol-17-one and is known in the bodybuilding community as 1-androsterone or 1-Andro. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals saw the opportunity to fully develop 1-Andro with its proprietary Cyclosome™ Delivery system which is more than just a fancy trademark. It’s what separates all prohormones and test boosters from any of the others. It provides for an unparalleled increase in bioavailability, resulting in gains never seen before.

Precision – Precision Protein comes with a never-before-seen enzyme known as Embedded Enzyme Technology™ or EET™, which completely changes the way protein behaves in your body. It works by seeking out specific points in the long amino acid chains that make up the protein itself, and hydrolyzing (or breaking them down) in specific parts to increase the release of Leucine Peptides. By increasing the amount of Leucine Peptides found in whey, the body responds by seeing a significantly larger increase in muscle protein synthesis, mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin), and PGC-1a4, all of which leads to faster muscle growth, quicker strength gains, and ultimately better results!

HydroxyElite – HydroxyElite™ users report that when utilizing it during periods of training and exercise with the goal of weight loss, there is no exaggerated feeling of nervousness or distraction that other inferior ingredients can provide. Instead, the ingredients in HydroxyElite™ give you incredible usable energy to get you through long cardio or high intensity training sessions confidently. What’s even more important, HydroxyElite™ has been doing it right for many years now. The feeling of all-day energy is certainly terrific but unlike many other products on the market, it’s not overwhelming. At days end, when HydroxyElite™ starts to wind down, it does so smoothly and cleanly. No sudden crash or sluggishness ensues. Just a peaceful feeling of tremendous accomplishment from your days training.

Lipodrene Elite – The proven active alkaloids in Coca Leaves provide unparalleled brain chemistry support to help you feel energetic and satisfied all day long. Combined with the synergistic activity of caffeine and Hi-Tech’s proprietary phenylethylamine alkaloids, users have found the best way to lose weight confidently is with Lipodrene® Elite. Ultimate weight loss is achievable when combined with the unique fatty acid CLA, a unique fatty acid clinically shown to assist in weight management, increased lean muscle mass and overall health.

Halodrol – Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals brings to market the most potent — patented, “cutting-edge” legal bodybuilding prohormone available today. Halodrol™ utilizes 4-androstene-3b-ol, 17-one, which has been shown to convert to Testosterone. 4 androstene-3b-ol, 17-one is a naturally occurring DHEA isomer. It’s structure closely resembles regular DHEA, but the double bond is in the 4th position, which dramatically changes its effects. The new kid on the block — 4 androstene-3b-ol, 17-one (4-ANDRO). may be the strongest of all the “4” series compounds.

Laxogenin – Laxogenin 100™ is the perfect synergistic product to use alongside any growth-related supplement or even by itself. If you are ready to literally take supplementation to never seen before levels, Laxogenin is it. What is even more interesting is that compared to other testosterone or prohormone products on the market, this is safe for both men and women. 5a-Hydroxy Laxogenin is an ingredient Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals perfected the synthesis process better than anyone in the industry. For women, Laxogenin 100™ can be taken by itself and not cause androgenic side effects.

