This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

When you’re trying to make gains but don’t have the energy or motivation to put in an intense workout, pre-workout supplements can give you the boost you need to power through.

These supplements are designed to enhance your training performance by providing extra energy, improved mental focus, and increased blood flow to your muscles. But you’ll have to find the right product to see the benefits.

Top-quality pre-workout supplements are formulated with only the best ingredients so you can rest assured that you’re getting a safe and effective product.

With so many products on the market, though, it can be hard to know what to buy. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 13 incredible pre-workouts for men.

Check them out, compare their ingredients, and then keep reading below to learn how we ranked each product. When you’re ready to buy, follow the links provided.

The 13 Best Pre-Workouts For Men On The Market

So many products out there are all talk without any results. To help you screen out the phonies, we’ve thoroughly researched all of the options on the market and put together a list of the 13 best pre-workouts for men.

After comparing their ingredients, dosages, prices, reviews, and tastes, we’re confident in saying that they came out on top.

The following 13 products are the best options if you’re looking to enhance your workout performance.

Let’s dive right into it and look at our first and favorite option!

#1. Wrecked (Best Overall Pre Workout For Men)

CLICK TO SHOP WRECKED

It didn’t take long for us to quickly conclude that Wrecked by Huge Supplements is the best pre-workout for men right now.

This phenomenal combination of ingredients gives you a powerful surge of energy, pumps, focus, and power to carry you through even the most intensive of workouts.

And, best of all, its effectiveness is rooted entirely in the quality of its ingredients.

Unlike other competitors that simply overdose their products with caffeine, Wrecked uses a balance of 17 different compounds, all of which have been tested and verified by scientific research.

Each ingredient is then dosed to the max to give you the best workout experience possible.

To give you an example, Wrecked has a 30-gram serving size, whereas the average pre-workout for men is limited to just a 10-gram serving. You’re literally getting three times as much!

It’s also good to know that wrecked is backed by thousands of reviews from men that have actually used the product with great results, click here to check out the reviews.

Top commenters mentioned the long duration of pumps, noticeable yet not overpowering boost of raw energy, the lack of a crash, and the delicious flavors, which include:

Bomb Popsicle

Raspberry Mojito

Rainbow Burst

Peach Rings

Try them out for yourself by purchasing your first tub directly from the official site. If it’s in stock, don’t hesitate too long, as this product is extremely popular and sells out frequently.

#2. Transparent Labs Bulk

CLICK TO SHOP BULK

If you’re looking for a product that will help you build muscle while you work out, Transparent Labs Bulk is an excellent choice. This pre-workout supplement is designed to help you train harder and longer, so you can see results more quickly.

Bulk is formulated with high-quality ingredients that have been clinically shown to increase strength, stamina, and endurance. It also contains a blend of compounds that will help you hydrate, so you can stay focused and energized throughout your workout.

However, compared to Wrecked, it’s only dosed at 22 grams, so you won’t get as much with each serving.

Nevertheless, it’s one of the best pre-workouts in the world and comes in eleven enjoyable flavors, such as green apple, black cherry, tropical punch, peach mango, sour grape, and more.

Transparent Labs Bulk will set you back about the same as Wrecked, at $49.99, and each tub contains 30 servings. It’s only available on Transparent Labs’ official site.

#3. Legion Pulse

CLICK TO SHOP PULSE

Legion Pulse is another excellent pre-workout supplement that will help you see results more quickly. This product is designed to increase your strength, endurance, and energy so you can push yourself harder in the gym.

Pulse is formulated with a blend of six different all-natural compounds that have been clinically tested at an ISO-17025 accredited lab and shown to improve performance. It also contains no artificial sweeteners, flavorings, or colors, so you can be confident that you’re getting a safe and healthy product.

Our only concern with this product is that it does contain a higher-than-average dose of caffeine. If you’re new to pre-workout supplements, we recommend starting with a dose lower than what’s recommended to gauge your tolerance. Then, over time, you can build up to the full recommended dose.

One tub of Legion Pulse will last you a month and costs just $44.95. That’s a great deal considering you’re getting 30 servings of a high-quality product.

#4. Pre-Kaged

CLICK TO SHOP PRE KAGED

Kaged Muscle’s Pre-Kaged is a close fourth on our list. This product is designed to naturally increase your strength, power, and endurance while you train, helping to push you through a workout. Pre-Kaged is formulated with a blend of ingredients that will help you focus, hydrate, and perform at your best.

One of the standout ingredients in this product is L-citrulline, which has been clinically shown to increase blood flow and improve stamina. Pre-Kaged also contains a blend of other compounds that will help you stay hydrated, so you can power through your workout without feeling the effects of muscular fatigue.

Most importantly, though, Pre-Kaged is completely vegan so anyone can take it without sacrificing their health or ethical standards. It’s also gluten-free and non-GMO, as well as free of added colors and artificial flavorings. And, with only 1 gram of sugar, it won’t affect your waistline if you’re trying to lose weight.

Each tub of Pre-Kaged contains 20 servings and will cost you $44.99. You can choose from seven delicious flavors, including orange krush, berry blast, krisp apple, cherry bomb, and more. Head to Amazon or the Kaged website to purchase your own tub and see the benefits for yourself.

#5. Ghost Legend

CLICK TO SHOP GHOST LEGEND

If you want a pre-workout that will help you feel strong and powerful without the explosions and hyper-masculinity of traditional branding, Ghost Legend is a smart choice.

Formulated with a mix of compounds that have been scientifically shown to boost muscular strength and stamina, Ghost Legend will help you power through any workout, no matter how strenuous.

One of the things that sets Ghost Legend apart from the competition is its use of two plant-based compounds not commonly found in other pre-workouts – Senactiv and Nitrosigine.

These two ingredients help improve blood flow and deliver more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles, so you can perform at your best.

What we like about Ghost Legend is that it’s available in many stores, including Amazon.

#6. Pre Jym

CLICK TO SHOP PRE JYM

Pre Jym is another excellent pre-workout supplement that will help you take your workout performance to the next level.

Formulated with a blend of ingredients that have been clinically shown to improve your mental fortitude, motivation, and physical stamina, Pre Jym will help you power through any type of workout with ease.

One of the things we like most about Pre Jym is that it uses a combination of fast and slow-releasing carbohydrates to help you stay energized throughout your entire workout, as well as branched-chain amino acids.

This is in contrast to other pre-workouts that only use simple sugars, which can cause a crash later on.

Pre Jym also offers some of the most unique flavor options, such as Pineapple Strawberry and Kiwi Strawberry. Each tub contains 20 servings, so you’ll be able to try it out for a while before deciding if it’s the right product for you. You can pick it up directly from Jym’s site or Amazon.

#7. AminoLean Max

CLICK TO SHOP AMINOLEAN MAX

RSP Nutrition advertises AminoLean Max as its highest-stim pre-workout, so expect to experience some serious energy when you take it. This product is designed to help you train harder and longer while helping you stay focused and motivated throughout your workout.

AminoLean Max contains a blend of six different amino acids, as well as complete BCAAs at a 2:1:1 ratio, that will help you stay hydrated, get a good pump, and improve your performance. It also includes a mix of compounds that will help you burn fat, so you can get ripped while you work out.

Unfortunately, though, after reviewing the dosages, we were a little disappointed with how many stimulants this product actually contains. With only 250 mg of caffeine in each dose, it’s about average and on par with most other brands on our list. This is fine but we found their advertising a little misleading.

AminoLean is available in three flavors—Passion Fruit Punch, Sweet Peach, and Maui Pineapple—and it’s not the most pleasant-tasting pre-workout we’ve tried.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a product that will give you energy without a crash, AminoLean Max is a good option. Pick up a tub for about $35.

#8. Bucked Up

CLICK TO SHOP BUCKED UP

As we started testing the ingredients in Bucked Up, we were happy to see that the manufacturer took transparency as seriously as we do. Even with their unique compounds, Bucked Up clearly labels what they’ve used to produce their results.

However, with only 9 active ingredients, you might not experience the same results you would with a competing product.

Nevertheless, Bucked Up can help you achieve some pretty amazing results. With a potent blend of ingredients that will help you increase strength and stamina, this pre-workout can help you power through any workout.

It’s also reasonably priced at $49.99 for a 30-serving tub, which is larger than most other products on our list. You can pick up a tub in one of 16 awesome flavors.

#9. Genius Pre

CLICK TO SHOP GENIUS PRE

The Genius Brand takes itself pretty seriously and for good reason. Rather than relying on macho advertising, the company relies on the quality of its ingredients and the effectiveness of its formulas to sell their products.

Genius Pre is a great pre-workout supplement that’s designed to help you increase your energy and focus so you can push harder in the gym.

Formulated with a combination of caffeine, L-tyrosine, and other nootropics, Genius Pre will help you feel more alert and clearheaded as you work out. It also contains ingredients that will improve blood flow and deliver more oxygen to your muscles.

One of the best things about Genius Pre is that it’s available in three delicious flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Grape Limeade, and Sour Apple.

And, at $37.99 per 20-serving tub, it’s also one of the more affordable options on our list. We recommend picking up a tub directly from your favorite platform such as Amazon.

#10. Vintage Blast

CLICK TO SHOP VINTAGE BLAST

Pre-workout supplements may not seem like a vintage product but Old School Labs has taken an old-school approach to formulating its flagship pre-workout for men. Rather than simply overdosing you with caffeine, its combination of ingredients is designed to naturally increase Nitric Oxide levels in your blood, helping to create a long-lasting pump, even after you leave the gym.

This product is also one of the few pre-workouts on the market that uses vanadyl sulfate and maca root extract. These two all-natural ingredients have been clinically shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce stress levels, so you can feel relaxed and focused during your workout.

Our only complaint about Vintage Blast is that it’s sold in a single variety but each tub contains 120 veggie-sealed capsules so you won’t really taste a thing.

#11. Animal Fury

CLICK TO SHOP ANIMAL FURY

Animal Fury is about as pared down as you can get with just 5 clinically-backed ingredients, including a massive 350mg dose of caffeine. If you want a pre-workout that will give you an incredible boost of energy with none of the extras, this is the product for you.

While Animal Fury doesn’t have any ingredients to help you build muscle or improve blood flow, it will help you feel more alert and focused so you can power through any workout.

Just be sure to start with a half-scoop to assess your tolerance as 350mg of caffeine is a lot for some people.

If you decide that you can handle the full scoop, you’ll be rewarded with one of the best-tasting pre-workouts on the market. Animal Fury comes in four delicious flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Ice Pop, and Watermelon.

Pick your favorite flavor and get ready to power through your next workout. Each container contains 30 servings and costs at little as $28.95.

#12. Prolific

CLICK TO SHOP PROLIFIC

Like the Genius Brand, PEScience prefers to rely on its research rather than an explosive marketing campaign to sell its products.

As a result, you won’t see any grandiose claims or promises with Prolific—just a simple product that delivers on its pre-workout promises.

Prolific is designed to improve your workout performance by increasing blood flow and delivering more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. It’s also formulated to reduce fatigue so you can train harder and longer.

These effects are achieved through the use of clinically effective doses of L-citrulline, L-theanine, and Citicoline.

One scoop of Prolific mixed with water is all you need to enjoy its benefits. You can purchase it in nine delicious flavors at just $34.99 for a tub of 40 servings, Prolific is the most affordable option on our list.

#13. Prevail

CLICK TO SHOP PREVAIL

Last but not least, we have Prevail from Jay Cutler Nutrition. This pre-workout is designed to help you achieve optimal performance in the gym by providing you with a blend of energy-boosting and focus-enhancing ingredients.

Prevail contains a mix of caffeine, L-theanine, and taurine, which have all been clinically shown to improve mental focus and physical performance. It also includes a blend of electrolytes to help you stay hydrated, as well as a small dose of citrulline to help improve blood flow.

Be warned, though, that this product contains quite a lot of caffeine—more than 350mg in a two-scoop serving—as well as coffee bean extracts. If you’re prone to heart palpitations, take it easy and start with a single-scoop to gauge the effects.

With only 10 calories per serving, Prevail is also one of the lower-calorie options on our list. You can purchase a tub of 20 servings in seven tasty flavors directly from Cutler Nutrition.

Ranking The Best Pre-Workouts For Men

As we were putting together our list of the best pre-workouts for men, there were a handful of ranking criteria we used to determine just how good a product really was.

By checking each of these points, we were able to distill our list down to what we believe are the best options on the market. Allow us to give you some more information.

Formula

First and foremost, we had to check and validate the ingredients used in each formula. This meant asking what went into each product, were the ingredients high-quality, and were they dosed at the appropriate and scientifically validated amounts.

If we were unable to verify the formula, we didn’t include it on our list. After all, transparency is of the utmost importance when it comes to workout supplements.

You wouldn’t want to put something in your body if you don’t even know what it is, would you?

So, we carefully studied each product and ruled out anything with a proprietary blend, undisclosed ingredients, or that didn’t have a full list of amounts.

Effects

Even with a long list of active ingredients, a product won’t do much good if it doesn’t actually work. So, we took the time to actually test each product.

We checked for how much energy the pre-workouts gave us, how much of a pump we experienced, and any other benefits that might be relevant.

If we felt that a product didn’t live up to its claims or it left us feeling groggy after our workouts, we scrapped it from the list. This way, we can guarantee that each product shown above actually does what it says it will do.

Taste

Before you take a pre-workout supplement, you might think that the taste doesn’t really matter. After all, you’re taking it to improve your workout, not to enjoy it as a drink, right?

Wrong. Taste is important because it’s a reflection of the quality of the ingredients.

A good pre-workout supplement should have a pleasant taste that’s not too sweet or too bitter. If it’s too sweet, it might be using low-quality sweeteners. If it’s too bitter, it might be using low-quality ingredients.

So, we only included pre-workouts that had a taste that we enjoyed.

Customer Ratings

Finally, we looked at what other people had to say about each product. We read through hundreds of customer reviews to see what they liked and didn’t like about each pre-workout.

This helped us to get an idea of what the general consensus was for each product.

From there, we were able to get a good idea of which products were actually delivering on their claims and which ones were falling short. We only included products that had mostly positive reviews from customers.

Price

Finally, we looked at the price of each product. We understand that most people have a budget, so we only included pre-workouts that were reasonably priced.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a quality product, so we only included pre-workouts that provided a good value for the price.

Key Ingredients in Pre-Workouts for Men

The ingredients in a pre-workout supplement are of the utmost importance. They have to be carefully selected and dosed appropriately for the product to provide optimal results.

Below, we’ll go over some of the key ingredients in pre-workout for men that you’ll want to see included in your product.

Citrulline

L-Citrulline is an amino acid that is involved in the urea cycle, which is a process that helps remove excess nitrogen from the blood. Citrulline is also a precursor to arginine, which is another amino acid that is involved in the urea cycle.

When taken with other compounds, citrulline has been shown to increase blood flow and improve blood vessel function.

Citrulline is often used in pre-workout supplements for its ability to improve blood flow and increase nitric oxide levels in the blood. This can lead to increased muscle pumps during workouts. Citrulline is typically dosed at 3-6 grams per day.

Caffeine

The odds are that you probably already have some experience with caffeine. After all, it’s the most popular psychoactive compound in the world. Caffeine is a stimulant that acts on the central nervous system. It has been shown to improve mental alertness, focus, and energy levels.

Caffeine is also a thermogenic compound, which means that it can help to increase body temperature and boost metabolism.

Caffeine is often used in pre-workout supplements for its ability to improve mental focus and energy levels and is typically dosed at between 150 to 400mg per serving.

However, unlike the caffeine you’d get from a cup of coffee, pre-workout supplements generally use caffeine anhydrous. This type of caffeine is more potent and has a faster onset of action.

Betaine

Betaine is a compound that is naturally found in the human body. It is involved in a number of processes, including cell volume regulation, methylation reactions, and liver function.

Betaine has also been shown to increase levels of creatine in the body.

Betaine is often used in pre-workout supplements for its ability to improve power output and increase muscle endurance by boosting creatine output.

When your muscles start to reach burnout, betaine can help you unlock the energy needed to finish strong. That’s why it’s also considered a muscle recovery supplement. It is typically dosed at 2.5-5 grams per day.

Choline

Choline is involved in a number of processes in the body, including nerve function, muscle contraction, and lipid metabolism.

Choline has also been shown to improve cognitive function and memory. Choline is often used in pre-workout supplements for its ability to improve mental focus and cognitive function.

It is typically dosed at 500 to 1000mg per day.

Black Pepper Extract

Black pepper extract is a compound that is derived from black pepper. It contains the compound piperine, which has been shown to improve the absorption of other active compounds.

Black pepper extract is often used in pre-workout supplements for its ability to improve the absorption of caffeine, amino acids, and other essential ingredients.

It is typically dosed at around 5-10mg per serving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are pre-workouts for men safe?

Yes, pre-workout supplements are completely safe as long as you are healthy and use them correctly. Make sure to always follow the dosage guidelines and assess your tolerance if you’re unsure whether you can handle the recommended amount.

Many of these products contain a day’s worth of caffeine so, if you have a medical condition or are prone to heart palpitations, check with your doctor before using these supplements. Additionally, take them as intended. Always mix them with water and don’t do anything crazy like eating the powder raw.

We know this is a popular trend on TikTok and YouTube but it’s dangerous and can cause life-threatening side effects.

How often should I take pre-workout?

We recommend taking pre-workout no more than three times a week. The more you take it, the faster your body will become accustomed to caffeine and other stimulants, which can lead to reduced effectiveness. Pre-workout is also designed to be taken on an empty stomach, so make sure you give yourself enough time to digest the product before hitting the gym.

How much caffeine is in pre-workout?

It all depends on the brand but pre-workouts contain anywhere from 150mg to 400mg on average. Always be sure to check the label before taking a product and adjust the serving size as needed.

How long before my workout should I take pre-workout?

Although most pre-workout supplements use a quick-release anhydrous form of caffeine, it will still take about 20 to 30 minutes for a pre-workout to kick in. Therefore, drink your supplement before heading out and it should be working by the time you get to the gym.

Should I take a pre-workout before every workout?

We only recommend using it on the days when you’re feeling fatigued to help boost your motivation and get in a good workout.

Can you stack a pre workout with other supplements?

Yes, you can stack it with any other type of supplement. We often see people take pre workout with protein powder and creatine monohydrate, as they’re considered staple supplements.

Our Final Verdict on the Best Pre-Workouts for Men

Overall, if you’re looking for a product made with quality ingredients that are dosed at an appropriate level and backed by science, you can’t go wrong with Wrecked from Huge Supplements.

Wrecked combines 17 all-natural ingredients that have been thoroughly researched and shown to help athletes feel energized, motivated, focused, and stronger in the gym.

If you want to experiment with a few other products, though, we recommend going through a similar verification process as we did. Always guarantee that a product is formulated with quality and transparent ingredients that are dosed correctly and priced fairly.

This way, you know you’ll get real results from a safe and effective product.

Additionally, we recommend looking for products that use powerful ingredients, such as betaine, caffeine, citrulline, black pepper extract, and choline. Take your supplements about 30 minutes before your workout and you’ll soon be feeling pumped and ready to shred it at the gym.

Feel free to leave us your comments below and let us know how these pre-workouts worked for you.