Over the past couple of years, I’ve been testing out some of the best mass gainers on the market to try and bulk up.

Most of them taste really bad and don’t do anything apart from making you fat.

But through trial and error, I found some that work, including one that tastes great and helped me gain almost 14lbs. in just one month!

I put together this review to share what I learned.

Here are my top 5 picks for the best mass gainers money can buy:

If you want to pack on some size and muscle, let’s get to it!

#1 Mass Gainer by Crazy Nutrition

In my opinion, ‘Mass Gainer’ by Crazy Nutrition (available here) is the best mass gainer on the market right now.

This product tastes delicious in both chocolate and vanilla flavors and helped me gain 14lbs. in just one month, as you’ll see below.

It has the best ingredients and taste and delivers the fastest results.

If you want to go from skinny to huge, you need to eat more than your body needs (a caloric surplus) for an extended period.

The trick is eating just enough to support muscle growth, but not too much that you gain excessive amounts of body fat.

For most guys, a 15% caloric surplus is healthy.

But while you can get this extra energy from whole foods like chicken breast and broccoli, eating large amounts of bland food can be expensive and time-consuming.

That’s where ‘Mass Gainer’ comes in.

‘Mass Gainer’ by Crazy Nutrition is a very high-calorie nutritional supplement designed to help you make gains faster than eating whole foods alone.

How Does It Work?

Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside:

Mass Gainer contains ingredients sourced from whole foods.

Instead of cheap fillers like maltodextrin, ‘Mass Gainer’ contains quality ingredients like gluten-free oat flour and pea starch.

It also has patented ingredients like Digezyme for improved digestion and Astragin for better absorption, so your body uses all the calories and nutrients without becoming bloated.‘Mass Gainer’ comes in two delicious flavors – chocolate and vanilla – and is designed to help you make visible gains in as little as two weeks.

Unlike some other mass gainers loaded with sugar, ‘Mass Gainer’ contains a unique ingredient called Carb10 that helps prevent insulin spikes.

Every serving of ‘Mass Gainer’ provides the perfect 2:1 ratio of carbs to protein.

This gives you enough fuel for your workouts and keeps your body in an anabolic state with plenty of protein to support muscle growth.

According to the label, each 200g serving of ‘Mass Gainer’ mixed with water contains:

695 calories

100g carbs

51g protein

8.8g fat

‘Mass Gainer’ seems to tick all the right boxes on the surface.

It’s high calorie, nutrient-dense, and has the correct macronutrient ratio for gaining muscle and mass.

But I still wanted to dig into its ingredients and look at what the science said.

Here’s what I discovered.

Whey Protein Blend (Isolate and Concentrate): The 51 grams of protein in each serving of ‘Mass Gainer’ comes from a blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate. According to this study, these two types of protein helped a group of volunteers increase their upper-body strength by 5.1% and 6.7%, respectively, in just eight weeks.

The 51 grams of protein in each serving of ‘Mass Gainer’ comes from a blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate. According to this study, these two types of protein helped a group of volunteers increase their upper-body strength by 5.1% and 6.7%, respectively, in just eight weeks. Creatine Monohydrate: The latest addition to the ‘Mass Gainer’ formula is 6g of Creatine Monohydrate per serving. Creatine is backed by numerous studies and has been proven to help bodybuilders add 2 kilograms of fat-free muscle mass in as little as six weeks.

The latest addition to the ‘Mass Gainer’ formula is 6g of Creatine Monohydrate per serving. Creatine is backed by numerous studies and has been proven to help bodybuilders add 2 kilograms of fat-free muscle mass in as little as six weeks. Gluten-free oat flour: ‘ Mass Gainer’ contains zero maltodextrin and no cheap fillers. Instead, it has high-quality gluten-free oat flour as the primary source of carbs. This study found that oat flour doesn’t affect insulin sensitivity and is also high in protein , making it ideal for gaining mass.

Mass Gainer’ contains zero maltodextrin and no cheap fillers. Instead, it has high-quality gluten-free oat flour as the primary source of carbs. This study found that oat flour doesn’t affect insulin sensitivity and is also high in protein making it ideal for gaining mass. Carb10: To prevent insulin spikes, ‘Mass Gainer’ contains a type of low-glycemic carbohydrate derived from pea starch called Carb10. This provides a stable energy source without prompting your body to store excess body fat.

To prevent insulin spikes, ‘Mass Gainer’ contains a type of low-glycemic carbohydrate derived from pea starch called Carb10. This provides a stable energy source without prompting your body to store excess body fat. ASTRAGIN: Astragin is a proprietary blend of Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng that has been scientifically proven to promote absorption and stimulate fat burning.

Astragin is a proprietary blend of Astragalus membranaceus and Panax notoginseng that has been scientifically proven to promote absorption and stimulate fat burning. DIGEZYME: Digezyme is a patented ingredient that helps prevent the bloating typically seen with other mass gainers.

Digezyme is a patented ingredient that helps prevent the bloating typically seen with other mass gainers. SENACTIN: This powerful antioxidant contains both Panax notoginseng and rosa roxburghii and helps aid digestion and enhance the effects of the other ingredients in ‘Mass Gainer.’

The science behind each ingredient is why I think ‘Mass Gainer’ is the best mass gainer product for sale right now.

It contains two of the most effective protein sources to support muscle growth and two of the healthiest sources of carbohydrates to provide long-lasting energy.

I ordered a tub and put it to the test to see if it worked.

My Mass Gainer Results

My fast metabolism means that I struggle to gain mass, so when I heard about ‘Mass Gainer,’ I wanted to test it out.

I opted for a tub of chocolate flavor, and it arrived in a few days.

My goal was to eat a 600-calorie surplus on my training days, so I decided to have one serving of Mass Gainer as a mid-morning snack.

After using it for a month, here’s what I think of it:

Mixability

‘Mass Gainer’ mixes easily and doesn’t leave any lumps or chalky residue. Crazy Nutrition suggests using at least 450ml of water, but I found that 400ml works great.

For extra calories and creamier consistency, I used skim milk.

This enhances the delicious chocolate flavor and makes the shake a more substantial meal.

‘Mass Gainer’ helped rid my cravings between meals and made it easier to stay on track with my healthy, high-calorie diet plan.

Taste

‘Mass Gainer’ is the best-tasting mass gainer on the market bar none. It tastes fantastic even when mixed with water and doesn’t have any nasty aftertastes.

If you’re looking for a great-tasting mass gainer, this is the one!

Recovery

‘Mass Gainer’ was fantastic at helping me recover after workouts. It gave me tons more energy and stopped a lot of the soreness and aches that I usually get after heavy leg and chest workouts.

Strength

The protein and Creatine in ‘Mass Gainer’ seriously boosted my strength.

Within a few weeks, my max-rep squats went from 305lbs to 330lbs, and I did 15 unassisted pull-ups for the first time. My personal best before that was 11!

No other mass gainer I’ve ever tried has given me incredible strength gains.

Mass

I rate ‘Mass Gainer’ No. 1 mainly because of the gains it helped me achieve. I went from a lean 148 lbs. to 162 lbs. in just one month!

Overall, ‘Mass Gainer’ is hands-down the best mass gainer supplement on the market for bulking up fast.

Here’s Why ‘Mass Gainer’ Is the Best Mass Gainer

No other mass gainer comes close to offering the same recovery, strength, and mass gaining benefits as ‘Mass Gainer’ by Crazy Nutrition.

The 2:1 carb to protein ratio and high-quality ingredients help support muscle growth and mean that most of your gains will be lean, hard, muscle.

After using ‘Mass Gainer’ for just four weeks, I shattered several of my personal bests and packed on more muscle than I had in the past four months.

I rate ‘Mass Gainer’ No. 1 because it:

Mixes instantly with water or milk

Tastes amazing

Doesn’t cause bloating or insulin spikes

Contains carbs from natural, whole-food sources like gluten-free oat flour and pea starch

Has creatine and two types of whey protein for colossal strength and power gains

‘Mass Gainer’ tastes so good that I look forward to drinking it every morning, and there aren’t many products I can say that about.

If you’re still on the fence about trying it, ‘Mass Gainer’ comes with a generous 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee.

So, you can always get a refund if you try it and don’t like it.

#2 Serious Mass by Optimum Nutrition

Serious Mass by Optimum Nutrition comes in at second place on my list of the top 5 best mass gainers.

If my number 1 pick didn’t exist, this would be the one I recommend.

It’s a heavy-duty gainer that gets results and doesn’t disappoint.

Each 1,250-calorie serving provides a whopping 50 grams of protein and comes packed with glutamine, creatine, PABA, and vitamins and minerals.

I tried the chocolate flavor of Serious Mass and thought it tasted pretty good. It mixes easily with water or milk and has a nice, thick texture which I quite enjoyed.

What I liked most about Serious Mass is that it contains a blend of three different proteins – whey protein concentrate, calcium caseinate, and egg albumen – along with a maltodextrin-based complex carbohydrate.

It gave me an extended, slow release of energy and kept me feeling full for much longer than the other mass gainers I tried, but this made it harder for me to eat lunch a couple of hours later because I was so full.

The added doses of creatine monohydrate, glutamine, choline, and inositol in Serious Mass are unacceptably low. Each serving contains just 1 gram of creatine, 500 mg of glutamine, and 5 grams of PABA.

The other reason why Serious Mass missed out on the top slot is that most of its calories come from one form of maltodextrin – a cheap source of carbs – and I would have liked to have seen a more diverse mix.

I tried Serious Mass for two weeks and packed on a good 4 lbs., so I still think it’s a good product.

#3 Dymatize Super Mass Gainer

In third place on my list of the top 5 best mass gainers is Super Mass Gainer by Dymatize.

This was one of the most reasonably priced mass gainers I tested, and it outperformed some of the more expensive products.

I tried the rich chocolate flavor and found it mixes easily and tastes fantastic.

Each serving (2 ½ scoops) provides 1,310 calories and 52 g of high-quality protein along with 10.6 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and 5.1g of leucine.

I found this was more than enough to activate muscle protein synthesis and help me recover from workouts faster. I was also able to increase my 1-rep-max on all my compound lifts.

I liked that Super Mass Gainer contained a blend of slow, medium, and fast-digesting proteins.

This gave my muscles a stable supply of protein and helped them recuperate after each workout.

I gained 2.2 lbs. per week while using Super Mass Gainer, which is awesome but not quite good enough to earn first or second place.

#4 NAKED Chocolate Mass Weight Gainer

NAKED Mass by Naked Nutrition earned fourth place in my list of the top 5 best mass gainers.

This premium mass gainer prides itself on containing only five ingredients – organic maltodextrin, Naked whey, Naked casein, organic coconut sugar, and raw organic cacao powder.

It’s made using milk from family-run dairy farms in Northern California. It gets its maltodextrin from organic tapioca, meaning it’s gluten-free, unlike some other brands that use inferior corn or wheat.

Each serving contains 1,360 calories and offers 50 grams of protein. I found that it mixes easily and tastes amazing; it’s one of the best-tasting mass gainers I tried.

I liked NAKED Mass because it contains nothing artificial, so there’s no palm oil or artificial flavors.

This makes it very easy on the stomach, and I didn’t experience any cramps or bloating.

I gained over 2 lbs. in a week using this mass gainer, so I know it works.

My only problem with NAKED Mass is that it is high in saturated fat with 9 grams per serving.

#5 BSN TRUE-MASS Weight Gainer

Fifth place on my list of the best mass gainers is the BSN True-Mass Weight Gainer.

This mass gainer mixes easily and has a pleasant texture and taste.

Each 1,200-calorie serving provides 50 grams of protein and 215 grams of carbs.

I loved that every serving is high in naturally occurring BCAAs (12 grams) and EAAs (25 grams), yet it’s not too heavy on saturated fat with just 5 grams per serving.

True-Mass also has one of the diverse mixes of different protein sources of any mass gainer I tested.

It contains whey protein concentrate, calcium caseinate, milk protein isolate, whey protein isolate, micellar casein, hydrolyzed whey protein, and egg whites.

This complex blend meant that different proteins were released at different rates, helping support muscle growth for longer.

The only downsides of True-Mass were that it didn’t help me pack on quite as much as the other mass gainers, and it contains a lot of artificial products like Xanthan gum that gave me an upset stomach on one occasion.

Best Mass Gainers: Conclusion

I’m convinced that all five of the mass gainers on my list will help you pack on size and make some serious gains, but there are levels to them, and one stands out above the rest: Mass Gainer by Crazy Nutrition.

The 2:1 carb to protein ratio and high-calorie count makes it ideal for gaining strength and building muscle.

