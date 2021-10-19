I’ve been testing out the new Blackwolf pre-workout.

The makers say it will take your workouts to the next level and help you get in the best shape of your life.

Whether you want to build muscle, lose weight, or improve your athletic performance this stuff is supposed to help you do it.

But does it really work, and does it deserve a place in your supplement stack or is it better off going straight in the bin?

Carry on reading to find out!

What is the Blackwolf Pre-Workout?

The Blackwolf pre-workout comes in powder form, and you mix it with water about 15 minutes before your workout.

It was developed by MuscleClub Limited, a nutritional supplement company founded by a group of fitness professionals with a passion for healthy living.

Dismayed by the pre-workout “bro-science” plaguing the fitness scene and the abundance of cheap, ineffective supplements, Blackwolf decided to make a pre-workout with a difference.

Blackwolf contains proven ingredients in optimal amounts designed to give you all the energy, focus, and performance boosting benefits you need to get through any workout no matter how tough without any nasty side effects.

Its unique formula is backed by numerous scientific studies and trusted by several elite athletes including Olympic swimmer Ekaterina Avramova and pro boxer Ekow ‘The Engine’ Essuman.

To understand more about why the Blackwolf Pre-Workout is so effective, I decided to take a closer look at the science and research behind its ingredients.

How Does Blackwolf Work?

Blackwolf contains everything you need to train at the top of your game.

It’s loaded with 11 research-backed ingredients that will:

Boost your energy and focus

Reduce fatigue and speed up recovery

Improve athletic performance

Turn up the intensity of your workouts

Maximize your endurance

Unlike some other pre-workout supplement companies, Blackwolf is 100% transparent about the ingredients:

Before I get to what happened when I tried Blackwolf let’s take a look at the science behind the ingredients and see why they are so effective:

L-Citrulline Malate: This study found that Citrulline malate helps increase blood flow and boosts nitric oxide levels, which relieves muscle soreness and stifles fatigue. It also enhances athletic performance and boosts stamina.

This study found that Citrulline malate helps increase blood flow and boosts nitric oxide levels, which relieves muscle soreness and stifles fatigue. It also enhances athletic performance and boosts stamina. Beta-Alanine: Beta-alanine blocks the build-up of lactic acid by increasing the amount of carnosine in your muscles. This study found that it can also enhance athletic performance.

Beta-alanine blocks the build-up of lactic acid by increasing the amount of carnosine in your muscles. This study found that it can also enhance athletic performance. Creatine Monohydrate: Hundreds of scientific studies have shown that creatine improves endurance, strength, and power. This study found that Creatine monohydrate (CM) increased the fat-free mass in a group of bodybuilders by an average of 2 kg in just 8 weeks!

Hundreds of scientific studies have shown that creatine improves endurance, strength, and power. This study found that Creatine monohydrate (CM) increased the fat-free mass in a group of bodybuilders by an average of 2 kg in just 8 weeks! Betaine Anhydrous: This clinical trial found that Betaine helps ramp up protein synthesis, resulting in greater strength and muscle gains.

This clinical trial found that Betaine helps ramp up protein synthesis, resulting in greater strength and muscle gains. L-arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate: AAKG is a non-essential amino acid that has been shown to boost nitric oxide production and significantly increase strength and power output.

AAKG is a non-essential amino acid that has been shown to boost nitric oxide production and significantly increase strength and power output. Caffeine Anhydrous (Only in Green Apple and Blue Raspberry flavours): This dehydrated form of caffeine has been shown to decrease tiredness and help improve power and cardiovascular endurance. This study found that caffeine anhydrous improves performance during resistance training when taken just before a workout.

(Only in Green Apple and Blue Raspberry flavours): This dehydrated form of caffeine has been shown to decrease tiredness and help improve power and cardiovascular endurance. This study found that caffeine anhydrous improves performance during resistance training when taken just before a workout. Taurine: This study found that taurine supplementation decreases fatigue and enables muscles to contract with more force while decreasing recovery times.

This study found that taurine supplementation decreases fatigue and enables muscles to contract with more force while decreasing recovery times. L-Tyrosine: L-Tyrosine has been scientifically proven to boost mood and motivation, increase endurance, and decrease fatigue.

L-Tyrosine has been scientifically proven to boost mood and motivation, increase endurance, and decrease fatigue. Dynamine: Dynamine gives you instant, clean energy without any feeling jittery or wired.

Dynamine gives you instant, clean energy without any feeling jittery or wired. Coconut Water Powder: Coconut water is packed with electrolytes that help keep you well hydrated during your workouts.

Coconut water is packed with electrolytes that help keep you well hydrated during your workouts. Bioperine: Bioperine is essentially Piperine, the main alkaloid found in black pepper, and has been shown by this study to offer significant anti-inflammatory effects. It has also been shown to increase the bioavailability of other minerals.

Bioperine is essentially Piperine, the main alkaloid found in black pepper, and has been shown by this study to offer significant anti-inflammatory effects. It has also been shown to increase the bioavailability of other minerals. DMAE and Huperzine (Only in Fruit Punch flavour): Acetylcholine is an important neurotransmitter that increases focus and alertness; DMAE increases the production of acetylcholine while Huperzine slows the breakdown of acetylcholine, giving you a massive cognitive boost.

Blackwolf is packed full of workout boosting ingredients backed by science so it’s easy to see why it’s gaining popularity online.

You’ll notice that Blackwolf comes in three flavors:

Green Apple

Blue Raspberry

Fruit Punch (caffeine-free)

If you’re a night owl and prefer to train in the evening, you can go with the zero-caffeine ‘Fruit Punch’ flavor.

It’s loaded with DMAE and huperzine to boost your focus and energy without keeping you awake all night.

My Blackwolf Results – Is It Worth the Money?

I’ve tried tons of pre-workouts over the years.

A good one is supposed to give you a nice clean energy, focus and performance boost to help you go to the gym and crush your workout.

Unfortunately, most of them are so full of crap they will end up giving you headaches, draining your energy, and ruining your workouts.

After looking into the ingredients and hearing all the great things people were saying about Blackwolf I was excited to give it a try.

As I’m quite sensitive to caffeine and didn’t want any headaches or jitters, I went with the zero-caffeine Fruit Punch flavor.

Shipping is free and it arrived a few days later.

Right off the bat, I was impressed.

Blackwolf mixes easily with water and tastes very nice.

The Fruit Punch flavor is delicious and there weren’t any lumps or gritty bits left over in my shaker bottle.

I started drinking Blackwolf at about 10am within 15 minutes I began to feel super energized and focused. It really helped me wake up and come alive.

Pumped and ready I hit the weights and got started on my back workout.

I was in such a good mood and felt very focused.

Sometimes my workouts are a total drag but after using Blackwolf I was lifting heavier, crushing my sets, and upping my reps.

After about 30 minutes I was super pumped and had managed to get in a killer workout.

After showering I didn’t feel tired either. I still had a nice clean energy going which felt great for the rest of the day.

I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and I am very impressed with Blackwolf.

I feel like my workouts are on another level, and I’m seeing big changes in my athleticism and physique.

It’s consistent too. I get the same amazing effects every time I use it, without fail.

So far, I’ve not noticed any negative side effects either. No headaches, jitters, fatigue, or anything like that. Only positive results.

I’m almost out of my first tub so I will be ordering more soon.

My girlfriend likes it too!

If you’re looking for a pre-workout that will give you tons of clean energy, and help you train like a beast so you can take your fitness and physique to the next level then give Blackwolf a try!

Click here to visit the official Blackwolf website and see what it can do for you!

Thanks for reading, have fun crushing your workouts!

This content provided by our partners at blackwolf.com

