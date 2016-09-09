5 Benefits of Adding Casein Protein to Your Supplement Stack

You know the keys to building your dream physique: working out, paying close attention to your nutrition, and staying on track to reach and maintain your health and fitness goals. But if you want to maximize your efforts, there's one thing you shouldn’t overlook, and it's quality protein.

If you’re a long-time Muscle & Fitness reader, you probably already know that whey is your ideal pre- and post-workout protein choice. However, what you may not know a great deal about are the numerous benefits of another protein: Casein. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the five most important benefits of consuming casein.