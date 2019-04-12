The 9 Best Fitness Supplements and How to Take Them

In the past 15 to 20 years, the supplement industry has literally exploded, producing some amazing compounds that provide real results – but only if your training and diet regimens are also on point. That said, even if you choose the right ingredients/products, eat clean, and train correctly, you must take supplements consistently and at the correct times (i.e. when the body needs them and/or can utilize them to their potential) to maximize your gains in muscle mass, decrease body fat, and enhance your strength and performance.

What follows is a list of some of our most effective OTC supplements and exactly how and when they should be used for the best overall outcome.