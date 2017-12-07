Do You Need to Isolate Your Biceps for Growth?

Oftentimes powerlifters will neglect curls, assuming their arms will grow without isolation.

However, if you’ve been at it for a few years and still aren’t happy with your arm growth, you should work curls and triceps presses into your program.

Perform three biceps and triceps exercises weekly, focusing on different angles. For example, target your bi’s with incline dumbbell curls, preacher curls, and barbell curls, and to target your tri’s, try decline skull crushers, overhead dumbbell extensions, and dips.

On the other side of the coin, if you’re new to lifting and have minimal muscle development, your arms will grow from pullups and rows alone.

Jon-Erik Kawamoto, C.S.C.S. is the owner of JK Conditioning in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.