Supp of the Month: MusclePharm Combat Protein

A quality protein powder is about more than just what’s on the nutrition label—it also has to be designed for your training regimen and lifestyle to get the most out of it. With a mix of five protein sources—including casein, whey concentrate, whey isolate, whey hydrolysate, and egg protein—MusclePharm’s Combat Protein Powder is ideal for athletes and active gymgoers looking for a shake that can be used both before and after you work out, as well as before you go to sleep.

The five-source blend in Combat Protein Powder includes proteins that are both slow- and fast-digesting, meaning your body will be in musclebuilding mode for longer, leading to better recovery and overall performance. Studies recommend an intake of 20 to 25g of protein after exercise if you’re looking to optimize recovery and build muscle, which is exactly what Combat gives you in every scoop. And if you’re strength training, Combat backs you up with the right amount of muscle-building protein without weighing you down with other macros: Each scoop has only 130 calories, 5g of carbs, and 1.5g of fat.

With its 25g of protein and added BCAAs and glutamine, MusclePharm’s Combat Protein Powder is a powerhouse recovery supplement designed to build quality muscle for the long haul. It’s easy to mix, can be taken around your workout and sleep schedule, and comes in a variety of flavors, such as Cookies ‘N Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, and Vanilla.

BOTTOM LINE:

This supp contains a blend of five protein sources designed to fuel your body for quick and longterm recovery. It's perfect on the go, before and after your workouts, and before bed.