If you don’t know the difference between whey protein and casein protein, you might be a first-time supplement user. If you’re reading this article, you might be a first-time supplement user.

Don’t worry—being considered a first-time supp user isn’t meant to be demeaning. In fact, we’re glad you finally recognized the benefits supplements provide as you pursue your fitness goals. Allow us to walk you through the basics of supplement science to give you the know-how to build your first stack. You’ll be an expert in no time, armed with the knowledge to create more advanced stacks as you progress in ability and experience.

The following seven supplements are all you’ll need to add mass, maintain energy, and stay healthy.