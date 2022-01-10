The 20 Hottest Female Celebrities
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Don't get strung along.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
What do you think your penis and your heart have in common? If you answered that both need to pump adequately for improved quality of life, then you answered correctly.
And about 2 months ago, I found a product that claimed to help both.
I’d heard before that good blood circulation has a ton of benefits your body, especially when it comes to sexual health. (For the guys, proper blood flow is necessary to both get and keep a hard on. And ladies, better blood flow also means better sensation down below.)
But let’s be real, if you would’ve asked me two months ago, ‘How can I step things up in the bedroom and put some power behind my pumps (at the gym)?’ – improving my circulation and nitric oxide production would’ve been the last thing on my mind. Honestly, I had never even heard of nitric oxide before learning about it on Inno Supps’ website.
But let’s get straight to the heart of it – enhancing nitric oxide to promote healthy blood flow is one of the most important functions of the body.
That’s where Nitro Wood from Inno Supps comes in.
So what exactly is nitric oxide and how does it improve blood flow?
Nitric oxide acts as your body’s vasodilator, which causes the blood vessels to relax. When blood vessels are relaxed, blood flows more smoothly to every part of your body.
Proper blood flow will help keep your body energized and your mind sharp. Most importantly, it’ll ensure blood, nutrients and oxygen are delivered to your organs so they can function properly – including the one down below in your nether regions (yes, we’re talking about your “love organ”).
And if you think about it – your body has to actually defy the laws of gravity to get blood to your brain. (Fun fact: A giraffe has the highest blood pressure of any animal in the world, 220/180, which would be deadly for humans. Because of their height, they need sky-high blood pressure to pump blood from the heart to the brain, which is almost 20 feet above ground.)
Nitric oxide is your lifeline for improving blood flow to the entire body when and where you need it. It helps you push your body to the limit to make those gains in the gym, helps your muscles recover faster and improves your overall physical and mental performance.
And if you didn’t know already, poor blood flow is one of the main culprits behind erectile dysfunction, making Nitro Wood the perfect supplement to help all of the above.
‘The most significant heart health product’ on the market for blood flow and circulation
Endorsed by Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Dr. David Filsoof, Nitro Wood has ingredients that naturally enhance your body’s production of nitric oxide. A boost in nitric oxide production will help improve energy levels, physical performance and enhance your overall health and wellness. Plus, a combination of off-the-chain energy levels and boosted blood flow will work wonders for your sexual health and performance.
“Nitro Wood is one of the most significant health products to hit the market to optimize your blood circulation,” said Dr. Filsoof. “It contains clinically proven natural ingredients that enhance circulation, support healthy blood pressure and help improve overall health.”
Here’s a breakdown of the ingredients and how they work together to effectively enhance blood flow:
Unfortunately, most men and women underestimate the importance of healthy blood flow to overall health, especially sexual health. We unknowingly make lifestyle choices that hurt it, and then complain about low energy, excessive tiredness, trouble focusing and so on.
Imagine waking up with more energy than you’ve felt in years, both inside and outside of the bedroom. You power through your workouts like a machine almost effortlessly. You’re even running a few extra minutes on the treadmill. Your mental clarity is sharper than ever. And on top of that – your performance in the bedroom is completely on another level.
It’s all possible with Nitro Wood. Check out the Inno Supps website for more information.
This content provided by our partners at Inno Supps.