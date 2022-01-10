What do you think your penis and your heart have in common? If you answered that both need to pump adequately for improved quality of life, then you answered correctly.

And about 2 months ago, I found a product that claimed to help both.

I’d heard before that good blood circulation has a ton of benefits your body, especially when it comes to sexual health. (For the guys, proper blood flow is necessary to both get and keep a hard on. And ladies, better blood flow also means better sensation down below.)

But let’s be real, if you would’ve asked me two months ago, ‘How can I step things up in the bedroom and put some power behind my pumps (at the gym)?’ – improving my circulation and nitric oxide production would’ve been the last thing on my mind. Honestly, I had never even heard of nitric oxide before learning about it on Inno Supps’ website.

But let’s get straight to the heart of it – enhancing nitric oxide to promote healthy blood flow is one of the most important functions of the body.

That’s where Nitro Wood from Inno Supps comes in.

So what exactly is nitric oxide and how does it improve blood flow?

Nitric oxide acts as your body’s vasodilator, which causes the blood vessels to relax. When blood vessels are relaxed, blood flows more smoothly to every part of your body.

Proper blood flow will help keep your body energized and your mind sharp. Most importantly, it’ll ensure blood, nutrients and oxygen are delivered to your organs so they can function properly – including the one down below in your nether regions (yes, we’re talking about your “love organ”).

And if you think about it – your body has to actually defy the laws of gravity to get blood to your brain. (Fun fact: A giraffe has the highest blood pressure of any animal in the world, 220/180, which would be deadly for humans. Because of their height, they need sky-high blood pressure to pump blood from the heart to the brain, which is almost 20 feet above ground.)

Nitric oxide is your lifeline for improving blood flow to the entire body when and where you need it. It helps you push your body to the limit to make those gains in the gym, helps your muscles recover faster and improves your overall physical and mental performance.

And if you didn’t know already, poor blood flow is one of the main culprits behind erectile dysfunction, making Nitro Wood the perfect supplement to help all of the above.

‘The most significant heart health product’ on the market for blood flow and circulation

Endorsed by Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Dr. David Filsoof, Nitro Wood has ingredients that naturally enhance your body’s production of nitric oxide. A boost in nitric oxide production will help improve energy levels, physical performance and enhance your overall health and wellness. Plus, a combination of off-the-chain energy levels and boosted blood flow will work wonders for your sexual health and performance.

“Nitro Wood is one of the most significant health products to hit the market to optimize your blood circulation,” said Dr. Filsoof. “It contains clinically proven natural ingredients that enhance circulation, support healthy blood pressure and help improve overall health.”

Here’s a breakdown of the ingredients and how they work together to effectively enhance blood flow:

S7™ – A combination of seven plant-based superfoods including green coffee bean, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale, that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own production of nitric oxide by up to 230%.

– A combination of seven plant-based superfoods including green coffee bean, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale, that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own production of nitric oxide by up to 230%. Vitamin C – This antioxidant helps keep your arteries flexible and helps to remove excess fluid from your body, which aids in lowering and controlling blood pressure. It also helps prevent plaque buildup in the arteries for smoother blood flow.

– This antioxidant helps keep your arteries flexible and helps to remove excess fluid from your body, which aids in lowering and controlling blood pressure. It also helps prevent plaque buildup in the arteries for smoother blood flow. Niacin – An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with erectile dysfunction.

– An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with erectile dysfunction. Maritime Pine Bark – This antioxidant is said to enhance nitric oxide production and encourage healthy blood flow. It is also known to improve strength and endurance.

– This antioxidant is said to enhance nitric oxide production and encourage healthy blood flow. It is also known to improve strength and endurance. Cinnamon – Studies show that cinnamon supports healthy blood pressure as its thermogenic effects expand blood vessels and improve blood flow.

– Studies show that cinnamon supports healthy blood pressure as its thermogenic effects expand blood vessels and improve blood flow. Beetroot – This superfood helps improve blood flow and is known to help lower blood pressure. It’s also known to boost stamina to help you power through workouts.

– This superfood helps improve blood flow and is known to help lower blood pressure. It’s also known to boost stamina to help you power through workouts. Garlic – Acts as a vasodilator to relax blood vessels. This study found that people with coronary artery disease who consume garlic twice a day experienced a 50% increase in blood flow.

– Acts as a vasodilator to relax blood vessels. This study found that people with coronary artery disease who consume garlic twice a day experienced a 50% increase in blood flow. Grape Seed – Known for its anti-estrogenic properties, grape seed is also known to boost nitric oxide production in the body.

Unfortunately, most men and women underestimate the importance of healthy blood flow to overall health, especially sexual health. We unknowingly make lifestyle choices that hurt it, and then complain about low energy, excessive tiredness, trouble focusing and so on.

Imagine waking up with more energy than you’ve felt in years, both inside and outside of the bedroom. You power through your workouts like a machine almost effortlessly. You’re even running a few extra minutes on the treadmill. Your mental clarity is sharper than ever. And on top of that – your performance in the bedroom is completely on another level.

It’s all possible with Nitro Wood. Check out the Inno Supps website for more information.

This content provided by our partners at Inno Supps.