Build Muscle

The Navy SEAL Workout For A Pair of Elite Arms

Inflate your bi’s in record time with this superset routine we got straight from Jockey ambassador Remi Adeleke.

by
Navy-Seal-Training-Holding-Log-Muddy
panda3800 / Shutterstock
panda3800 / Shutterstock
Duration 30
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

Busy men know how to be efficient in the gym. That’s why busy men train with supersets.

With supersets, leisurely rests—the time lazier guys spend checking Instagram—are gone. Instead, it’s back-to-back moves: one set of A, one set of B, rest, repeat. Plus, since you just crammed in double the work in half the time, there’s no need to rush your rest periods between sets.

And supersetting isn’t just a time-saver. It can also boost testosterone for up to 24 hours post-workout, and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

How it works

Using supersets provides more of an aerobic/cardiovascular challenge while allowing you to build muscular endurance. You’ll be overloading similar (rather than opposing) muscle groups, which will more effectively burn out—and blow up—every portion of your biceps. At the end of the workout, you'll do pullups EMOM.

You'll complete either three, five, or seven pullups in a minute (beginner: do three; intermediate, five; advanced, seven). Rest for the remainder of the minute.

Repeat this cycle for 10 total minutes for either 30, 50, or 70 pullups in just 10 minutes. Want more of a challenge?

Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball between your feet.

This workout is inspired by Ex-Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke , an actor, youth pastor, and model for Jockey.

 

The Navy SEAL workout to blow up your arms Do 4 rounds

Exercise 1A.

Seated Incline Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Seated Incline Dumbbell Curl thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1B.

Preacher Curl You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
Preacher Curl thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 2A.

Biceps Curl You'll need: Elastic Band How to
Biceps Curl thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 2B.

Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Hammer Curl thumbnail
4 sets
15 reps
90 sec. rest

Exercise 3.

Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Exercise: How to do an Eccentric Pullup thumbnail
10 sets
30, 50, or 70 reps
The remainder of every minute for 10 minutes. rest
Topics:
Comments