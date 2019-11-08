The Navy SEAL Workout For A Pair of Elite Arms

Busy men know how to be efficient in the gym. That’s why busy men train with supersets.

With supersets, leisurely rests—the time lazier guys spend checking Instagram—are gone. Instead, it’s back-to-back moves: one set of A, one set of B, rest, repeat. Plus, since you just crammed in double the work in half the time, there’s no need to rush your rest periods between sets.

And supersetting isn’t just a time-saver. It can also boost testosterone for up to 24 hours post-workout, and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

How it works

Using supersets provides more of an aerobic/cardiovascular challenge while allowing you to build muscular endurance. You’ll be overloading similar (rather than opposing) muscle groups, which will more effectively burn out—and blow up—every portion of your biceps. At the end of the workout, you'll do pullups EMOM.

You'll complete either three, five, or seven pullups in a minute (beginner: do three; intermediate, five; advanced, seven). Rest for the remainder of the minute.

Repeat this cycle for 10 total minutes for either 30, 50, or 70 pullups in just 10 minutes. Want more of a challenge?

Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball between your feet.

This workout is inspired by Ex-Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke , an actor, youth pastor, and model for Jockey.