The 1-Week Workout Plan to Kick-Start Your New Year's Resolutions

Set yourself up to crush your strength and physique goals by easing your body into the new year without over-stressing your muscles.

Young-Muscular-Man-Doing-Lunges-In-Dark-Gym
FXQuadro / Shutterstock
FXQuadro / Shutterstock
As countless New Year's resolutioners have discovered the hard way, going balls-to-the-wall on January 1 typically means burning out before February. To truly translate your New Year's resolutions into practical, everyday habits, you need to pace yourself. 

So rather than hitting the gym too hard and subsequently destroying your body, here's a workout program that'll help you stick to your resolution of getting positively jacked in 2020.

This one-week kickstarter plan, designed by Mike Krajewski, C.S.C.S., owner of MK Fitness in Nashville, TN, is designed to fire up every one of your body's energy-burning systems to get you started on the right foot without going overboard. If you haven't worked out consistently over the holidays, this total-body program will ease you into a heavier-duty regimen and set you up for success in the new year—and beyond.

How to do it

Complete this workout program for two weeks straight. You'll rest after Day II and Day III. (If you start with Day I on a Monday, that means you'll be resting on Wednesdays and Fridays.)

One quick detail: On Sunday, when you lunge, you'll complete front to reverse lunges with light dumbbells. You'll step your right leg forward into a front lunge while performing a lateral shoulder raise with your left arm. Then you'll step back with your right leg into a reverse lunge as you curl the dumbbells. That's one rep. Do this pattern for 8-10 reps on the right leg, followed by 8-10 reps with the left leg.

Once the two weeks are up, start on a focused muscle-building regimen, like some of our favorites:

New Year's Kick-start Workout Plan Day I total-body strength circuit (do 2-4 rounds)

Exercise A1.

Goblet Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A2.

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A3.

Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
Plank thumbnail
3 sets
30 sec. reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise B1.

Lying Hamstring Curl How to
How To Do A Lying Hamstring Curl thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B2.

Lat Pulldown You'll need: Cable Machine How to
Lat Pulldown thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B3.

Ball Slam You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Ball Slam thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise Finisher 1.

Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
4 sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise Finisher 2.

TRX Chest Press You'll need: TRX How to
Exercise: How to Do a TRX Chest Press thumbnail
4 sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise Finisher 3.

TRX Row Pull You'll need: TRX How to
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
45 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise Finisher 4.

Mountain Climber You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
4 sets
45 sec. reps
60 sec. rest

New Year's Kick-start Workout Plan Day II cardio & abs circuit (do 1 round)

Exercise 1.

Incline Treadmill Walk How to
Incline Treadmill thumbnail
1 sets
10 min. reps
30-60 sec. rest

Exercise 2.

Sprint You'll need: No Equipment How to
Man sprinting on track thumbnail
10 sets
15 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise 3.

V-Up How to
How to do a v-up thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
30-60 sec. rest

Exercise 4.

Incline Treadmill Walk How to
Incline Treadmill thumbnail
1 sets
5 min. reps
30-60 sec. rest

Exercise 5.

Sprint You'll need: No Equipment How to
Man sprinting on track thumbnail
8 sets
15 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise 6.

Alternating Shoulder Taps How to
Alternating Shoulder Taps thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
30-60 sec. rest

Exercise 7.

Incline Treadmill Walk How to
Incline Treadmill thumbnail
1 sets
3 min. reps
30-60 sec. rest

Exercise 8.

Sprint You'll need: No Equipment How to
Man sprinting on track thumbnail
6 sets
15 sec. reps
15 sec. rest

Exercise 9.

Burpee You'll need: No Equipment How to
Burpee thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
30-60 sec. rest

Exercise 10.

Incline Treadmill Walk How to
Incline Treadmill thumbnail
1 sets
5-10 min. reps
-- rest

New Year's Kick-start Workout Plan Day III total-body strength circuit (do 1 round)

Exercise A1.

Trap-Bar Deadlift You'll need: Trap Bar How to
Trap-Bar Deadlift thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A2.

Underhand-Grip Pulldown You'll need: Lat Pulldown Bar How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
10-12 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A3.

Run How to
Run thumbnail
1 sets
.25 mile reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise B1.

Dumbbell Thruster You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Thruster thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B2.

Jump Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jump squat thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B3.

One-Arm Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
One-Arm Dumbbell Row thumbnail
2 sets
15 each side reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B4.

Pike-Up How to
Pike-Up thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise C1.

Leg Press How to
Leg Press thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise C2.

Renegade Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Renegade Row thumbnail
1 sets
5 each side reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise Finisher 1.

Russian Twist You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Russian Twist thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise Finisher 2.

Bicycle Crunch You'll need: No Equipment How to
Bicycle Crunch thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise Finisher 3.

Toe Touch You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Toe Touch thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise Finisher 4.

Situp You'll need: No Equipment How to
5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do With Only Dumbbells thumbnail
1 sets
50 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise Finisher 5.

Run How to
Run thumbnail
1 sets
1 mile reps
-- rest

New Year's Kick-start Workout Plan Day IV core strength circuit (do 2 rounds)

Exercise A1.

Walking Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
10 each side reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A2.

Chest-Supported Row How to
Chest-Supported Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A3.

Wall Ball You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Wall Ball thumbnail
3 sets
20 reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise B1.

Barbell Hip Thrust You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Hip Thrust thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B2.

Seated dumbbell overhead press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Seated dumbbell overhead press thumbnail
2 sets
10-12 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B3.

Side Plank You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Side Plank thumbnail
2 sets
30 sec. each side reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise C1.

Goblet Squat You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Goblet Squat thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise C2.

Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Dips thumbnail
1 sets
10-15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise C3.

Incline Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Incline Hammer Curl thumbnail
1 sets
10-15 reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise Finisher EMOM 1.

Pushup How to
Pushup thumbnail
2 sets
10-15 reps
For remainder of minute rest

Exercise Finisher EMOM 2.

Jump Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jump squat thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
For remainder of minute rest

Exercise Finisher EMOM 3.

Rear-Delt Flye How to
Rear Delt Flye thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
For remainder of minute rest

Exercise Finisher EMOM 4.

Mountain Climber You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
2 sets
60-80 reps
For remainder of minute rest

Exercise Finisher EMOM 5.

V-Up How to
How to do a v-up thumbnail
2 sets
10-15 reps
For remainder of minute rest

New Year's Kick-start Workout Plan Day V rowing & strength circuit (do 1 round)

Exercise A1.

Dumbbell Lunge You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lunge thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 each side reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A2.

Rower You'll need: No Equipment How to
Rower thumbnail
3 sets
200m reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A3.

Inverted Row You'll need: Power Rack How to
Inverted row thumbnail
3 sets
10-15 reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise A4.

Rower You'll need: No Equipment How to
Rower thumbnail
3 sets
200m reps
45-60 sec. rest

Exercise B1.

Dumbbell Thruster You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Thruster thumbnail
5 sets
See directions reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B2.

Burpee You'll need: No Equipment How to
Burpee thumbnail
5 sets
See directions reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B3.

Bentover Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Bentover Dumbbell Row thumbnail
5 sets
See directions reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B4.

Situp You'll need: No Equipment How to
5 CrossFit Workouts You Can Do With Only Dumbbells thumbnail
5 sets
See directions reps
As little as possible rest

Exercise B5.

Jump Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Jump squat thumbnail
5 sets
See directions reps
45-60 sec. rest
