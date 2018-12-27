The 1-Week Workout Plan to Kick-Start Your New Year's Resolutions

As countless New Year's resolutioners have discovered the hard way, going balls-to-the-wall on January 1 typically means burning out before February. To truly translate your New Year's resolutions into practical, everyday habits, you need to pace yourself.

So rather than hitting the gym too hard and subsequently destroying your body, here's a workout program that'll help you stick to your resolution of getting positively jacked in 2020.

This one-week kickstarter plan, designed by Mike Krajewski, C.S.C.S., owner of MK Fitness in Nashville, TN, is designed to fire up every one of your body's energy-burning systems to get you started on the right foot without going overboard. If you haven't worked out consistently over the holidays, this total-body program will ease you into a heavier-duty regimen and set you up for success in the new year—and beyond.

How to do it

Complete this workout program for two weeks straight. You'll rest after Day II and Day III. (If you start with Day I on a Monday, that means you'll be resting on Wednesdays and Fridays.)

One quick detail: On Sunday, when you lunge, you'll complete front to reverse lunges with light dumbbells. You'll step your right leg forward into a front lunge while performing a lateral shoulder raise with your left arm. Then you'll step back with your right leg into a reverse lunge as you curl the dumbbells. That's one rep. Do this pattern for 8-10 reps on the right leg, followed by 8-10 reps with the left leg.

Once the two weeks are up, start on a focused muscle-building regimen, like some of our favorites: