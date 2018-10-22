sandraprikker / Instagram

Women

10 Times Gym Crush Sandra Prikker Smashed Instagram

This fitness superstar has had a rugged road to success, and she isn’t done yet.

Sandra Prikker was born in the Netherlands, but despite being only 28-years-old, she’s an excellent example when it comes to plowing through your challenges. Prikker started her athletic journey with an interest in kickboxing, but later she transitioned into the fitness side of things as she got older. However, what makes Prikker stand out among fitness influencers is how she overcame a cooking accident in 2009, which left her eyes burned shut, requiring a skin transplant. Her burns were brutal, and she detailed the entire situation on her Youtube channel

She began to take her fitness journey seriously in 2013, and after several years of hardcore training and Instagram posts, she eventually gained tons of followers and made the transition to becoming a personal trainer.

Prikker's dedication to growth has been a sight to see, plus she has an amazing international Instagram. Take a breeze through these pics to see what all of the hype is about.

Amsterdam with the flooff @kaiotheteddy

This former kickboxer stopped participating in the sport after her accident no longer allowed her to take punches to the face. 

Generally, she allows herself one cheat day a week unless she’s getting close to an appearance.

One of her dreams is to become an actress and star in a movie where she can showcase her dancing abilities.

At 19 years old, she was a Zumba instructor. 

Where Too ?!? ✈️

Prikker lived in Brazil for 8 months.

Once upon a time ....

When Prikker originally got into fitness, her inspiration was Andreia Brazier.

Selfie can’t hurt ☺️ #miniquads #minibeast

She believes that the key to improving the depth of your abs is to add weight to whatever exercise your normally do. 

This Netherland native has amassed over 3 million followers on Instagram.

Getting this shredded again or nah ?

Prior to getting into kickboxing, Prikker was much more slender.

Discipline and sacrifices 🙏🏻

She has a 1-year-old yuki wolf bear dog.

