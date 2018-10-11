9 Interesting (and Weird) Facts About Your Penis

4. How common is erectile dysfunction?

“Don't worry, it happens to every guy.” We’ve all heard this, but how often is “normal” when it comes to losing your erection or struggling to get hard? Recent studies show that ED is more likely to happen as you age, affecting approximately 40 percent of men by age 40 and nearly 70 percent of men at age 70.

Unfortunately, it’s happening more in younger, healthier men as well. Researchers believe instances in men under 40 are likely due to factors that include psychological conditions (like stress and depression) as well as possible heart or metabolic issues.

If this is happening more often lately, it could be a sign of another health issue such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, depression, high cholesterol, or sleep problems. Talk to your doctor about your concerns. While you’re waiting for that appointment, start eating better and working out more. Moderate to vigorous aerobic activity can improve erectile function according to studies.