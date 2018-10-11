Image Source
Sex
9 Interesting (and Weird) Facts About Your Penis
How normal is your penis? Learn more about how you stack up and some unique health problems that can happen down there.
Everyone knows the age-old myth that men think about sex every seven seconds. While that’s been long debunked, men probably do think about their penises about every seven seconds. Whether it’s obsessing about its size, how well it’s performing, or its health, thinking about your penis isn’t a bad thing. After all, what’s happening down below is a good indicator of your overall health and mood. Here are a few interesting facts about penises—what’s normal, what isn’t, and why you shouldn’t worry about it so much.
1 of 9
Riou / Getty
2 of 9
Westend61/Getty
3 of 9
RapidEye
4 of 9
by ana gassent / Getty
5 of 9
DIGIcal
6 of 9
pbombaert
7 of 9
Ilka & Franz
8 of 9
Erhard Ernst / EyeEm
9 of 9
10'000 Hours