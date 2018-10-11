Image Source

Sex

9 Interesting (and Weird) Facts About Your Penis

How normal is your penis? Learn more about how you stack up and some unique health problems that can happen down there.

Everyone knows the age-old myth that men think about sex every seven seconds. While that’s been long debunked, men probably do think about their penises about every seven seconds. Whether it’s obsessing about its size, how well it’s performing, or its health, thinking about your penis isn’t a bad thing. After all, what’s happening down below is a good indicator of your overall health and mood. Here are a few interesting facts about penises—what’s normal, what isn’t, and why you shouldn’t worry about it so much. 

1. What’s an average penis length?

Let’s address this common question right off the bat. How does your penis compare to other guys? Cumulative research of over 15,000 penises recorded in 22 studies found that the average length of an erect penis was 5.16 inches and a flaccid penis was about 3.6 inches.

2. What about girth?

According to that same study, the girth (circumference) of the average man’s penis is approximately 4.6 inches when hard and 3.7 inches when flaccid.

Want to measure yourself and see how you compare? The researchers recommend the following tips for accuracy. Using a tape measure, take flaccid measurements first by measuring the circumference of the mid‐shaft, the length from skin to tip just above the pubic bone, and from pubic bone to tip. A stretched measurement can be recorded by stretching your flaccid penis until you feel mild discomfort to obtain maximum stretch. For an erect measurement, measure from skin to tip after becoming fully erect.

3. The Case of the Missing Penis

There’s a name for that. A “buried penis” or “hidden penis” is when your penis is a normal size but it’s hidden under the scrotum, your belly, or thighs according to the Cleveland Clinic. This situation can happen at birth or be a result of scrotum swelling or obesity (you can’t see your penis because your stomach is covering it). There are some issues associated with this, including problems urinating, getting an erection, or an inability to have intercourse. If your penis is buried under stomach fat, try these 6 Ways to Lose Your Gut for Good.

4. How common is erectile dysfunction?

“Don't worry, it happens to every guy.” We’ve all heard this, but how often is “normal” when it comes to losing your erection or struggling to get hard? Recent studies show that ED is more likely to happen as you age, affecting approximately 40 percent of men by age 40 and nearly 70 percent of men at age 70. 

Unfortunately, it’s happening more in younger, healthier men as well. Researchers believe instances in men under 40 are likely due to factors that include psychological conditions (like stress and depression) as well as possible heart or metabolic issues.

If this is happening more often lately, it could be a sign of another health issue such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, depression, high cholesterol, or sleep problems. Talk to your doctor about your concerns. While you’re waiting for that appointment, start eating better and working out more. Moderate to vigorous aerobic activity can improve erectile function according to studies

5. Your Pee Hole Might Not Be on the Tip

The birth defect known as hypospadias means males have the opening of their urethra on the underside the penis instead of on the tip, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although it’s not a serious health concern, it could lead to abnormal spraying when you urinate, possible issues with urination, erectile dysfunction, and well, just self-consciousness because the penis looks different.

This condition is often corrected in babies within their first 12 months, but surgical intervention can happen in young boys and even adults. If it’s problematic, you can consult a doctor about surgery, but it’s otherwise a benign condition.

6. Double the fun?

Yes, it’s possible to have two penises. And while you might think that this rare occurrence is like hitting the lottery, this condition called diphallia (double penis) is linked with some health issues, including digestive and urinary tract problems.

A Reddit user with this condition infamously posted an “Ask Me Anything” (NSFW) about living with two penises, which led to him writing a book (although some have questioned his veracity). 

7. When Your Curve Is Too Big

Most guys curve a little one way or the other, but those suffering from a condition called Peyronie's disease can have a significant bend that causes painful erections. It’s caused by fibrous scar tissue inside the penis. 

This problem can sometimes sort itself out, but if you’re suffering from a severe bend in your penis, get it checked out by your doctor or a specialist—particularly if you’re in pain, unable to keep an erection, your penis seems to be shrinking, or you’re having issues during intercourse.

8. Not the Good Kind of Swole

Balanitis is a common condition for men, usually in uncircumcised men. It’s when the head of the penis becomes swollen, irritated, itchy, or red. You may also experience pain while peeing. 

If you suspect that you have balantis, your doctor can easily treat it with an ointment or cream and recommend good hygiene practices to prevent it from flaring up again. If you are suffering from the symptoms of balantis, be sure to consult a doctor to ensure it’s not a STI or something more serious. 

9. More Alike Than Different

Men are from Mars and women are…also from Mars. They might look very different, but a penis and a vagina are essentially the same thing, just developed and arranged differently. When a baby is conceived, its gender is determined by XX (girl) or XY (boy) chromosomes, but their genitals are identical until approximately seven weeks. 

That’s when testosterone production kicks in and boys develop a penis. However, the two sexes’ identical genital origins mean they develop in parallel. So, what becomes the penis in a male becomes the clitoris in a female (fun fact: clitorises become erect when stimulated just like penises), the foreskin becomes the hood, testes become ovaries, scrotum becomes the outer labia, and the vas deferens becomes the fallopian tubes. Men even have a “scar” or seam running down their penis and scrotum known as a perineal raphe, which is where the two sides fused to form the penis; otherwise, there would be a vaginal opening.  

