4 Ways to Get Your Lower Abs to Show

Now that summer has arrived, it's time to hit the beach and show off that six-pack you’ve been working for the past few months. But if your midsection isn't ready yet, chances are it's because of one area and one area only:

The lower abs.

We understand. For whatever reason, it always seems like the hardest part to lean out is that abdominal area just below the belly button. But you can’t complete the six-pack and get that abdominal V-line by using the same exercises as before or just cranking up your cardio. You need a different approach. Follow these four simple rules and you'll get your lower abs to show in time for beach season.