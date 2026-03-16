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Many people dismiss planks as too dull or too easy. With other effective core exercises to choose from, planks often get thrown in the gym trash.
Besides increasing the amount of time you hold it, it’s hard to make progress without tying yourself up in knots. To progressively overload a plank, you need a way to measure and improve it without turning every front plank into a world-record attempt.
A simple trick to increase the intensity is to add load.
That’s right, add weight. Your core is just like any other muscle; to get stronger, it needs resistance. When you start incorporating the weighted front plank, your core strength and endurance will skyrocket.
Here, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the weighted front plank for your core-building benefit.
The weighted front plank is what it sounds like: a standard forearm plank with added external resistance to your upper back. But this small shift is a game-changer. Instead of just holding, waiting, and watching the clock, the extra load makes your core brace harder to prevent lower back extension.
Placing a weight plate or a weighted vest on your back increases the downward force. It trains your body to stay rigid under load, which is exactly the role of your core when you lift heavy.
By now, most of us know how to do a front plank, but there is some nnew technique involved when it comes to adding a load on your upper back.
The main point is quality over duration. A shorter hold with perfect tension will do much more for your core than a sloppy, drawn-out plank. Now you know how to do it, here’s how you’ll know you’re doing it right.
Not everyone has the benefit of a coaching eye, so become your own coach using these references.
You’re Doing It Right If:
What It Should Feel Like:
Visual Checkpoints
The front plank is often thought of as a core move, but in reality, it’s a full-body movement with multiple muscles working in unison.
Adding weight is a game-changer, but small errors can become major issues. Here are the most common mistakes and how to fix them.
Placing the Weight Too Low: Putting the plate closer to the lower back increases stress on the lumbar spine and encourages excessive arching.
Fix: Place the weight on the upper back between the shoulder blades. This placement keeps the load centered and reinforces proper bracing.
Letting the Hips Sag: When the hips drop, the lower back takes over, and the anterior core stops doing its job, which typically occurs once fatigue sets in.
Fix: Squeeze your glutes and pull your ribs down before starting the hold. If your hips start to sag, end the set.
Holding the Breath Too Long: Many lifters hold their breath throughout, which quickly leads to fatigue and loss of tension.
Fix: Take short, controlled breaths while maintaining your brace. Think tight core, steady breathing.
Not Enough Tension: Similar to the hips dropping, when fatigue hits, the tension decreases, and the exercise becomes much less effective.
Fix: Press your forearms into the floor, squeeze your glutes and quads, and brace your abs throughout the hold. If you lose tension, it’s time to end the set.
Adding load transforms the front plank from a passive endurance drill into a serious tension drill. Is it uncomfortable, yes, but it comes with the following benefits.
The weighted plank reinforces a similar bracing form used in squats, deadlifts, and overhead presses. When your core learns to stay rigid under load, force transfers more efficiently from your lower to upper body, leading to cleaner, stronger lifts.
The weighted front plank not only works the core, but it also trains your body from head to toe. Your forearms press into the ground, your lats engage, your abs brace, and your glutes lock the hips into place to make the core magic happen.
Standard planks often become a contest of who can last the longest. Adding resistance shifts the focus from endurance to tension, where real strength gains occur.
The weighted plank involves minimal spinal movement and allows you to train core stiffness and stability. That makes it a solid choice for lifters who want effective core training without unnecessary spinal stress.
The weighted front plank is most effective when approached as a strength-building core exercise. Here’s where to place it, along with some set-and-time suggestions based on your experience.
Where It Fits
Sets and Duration
Train it with purpose, and the weighted front plank transforms from just a core exercise into a bracing drill that enhances your ability to perform stronger lifts.