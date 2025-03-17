Although an excellent exercise, the standard front plank is a bit ho-hum. There have been many people who have turned it into a test of endurance at all costs. The current World record for the Front Plank is 9 hours, 38 minutes, and 47 seconds, set by Josef Šálek from the Czech Republic. I don’t know about you, but there are a million and one things that I’d rather be doing than planking for that long, like sleeping. But you don’t need to make a world record attempt every time you do the Front Plank. You need more tension, and that’s where the RKC Plank comes into play.

The RKC Plank (Russian Kettlebell Challenge Plank) takes the traditional plank and turns up the intensity by emphasizing full-body tension.

Instead of passively holding it, the RKC Plank requires you to engage your glutes, quads, lats, core, and grip—creating a high-tension isometric contraction that delivers core gains in just 20 seconds.

Ready to build an iron core? Let’s dive into all things RKC Plank for your core-strengthening pleasure.

What is the RKC Plank?

While the RKC plank looks similar to a standard forearm plank, it’s a high-tension, full-body exercise that increases engagement. The key difference? Instead of holding a plank position, you create as much tension as possible throughout your body.

In the RKC Plank, you:

Squeeze your glutes and quads.

Pull your elbows toward your toes without actually moving them.

Brace your core and breathe into your belly while maintaining full-body tension.

This approach solves the main issue with regular planks: a lack of tension and core activation. Now that you know what it is, let’s examine how to perform it well.

How To Do The RKC Plank

To do it right, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Start in a forearm plank position, with your elbows directly under your shoulders and feet hip-width apart, and clench your fists and press your forearms into the ground. Squeeze your glutes and quads as hard as possible. Pull your elbows toward your toes and your toes toward your elbows without moving them. Breathe deeply, but don’t lose tension; hold for 10-20 seconds. Release and reset between reps to ensure maximum contraction each time.

RKC Plank Muscles Trained

The RKC Plank isn’t just an ab exercise—it’s a full-body tension movement that engages multiple muscles simultaneously. Here’s what it targets and how each muscle contributes to it.

Rectus Abdominis: Maintains a rigid torso and resists spinal extension.

Maintains a rigid torso and resists spinal extension. Transverse Abdominis: Creates intra-abdominal pressure, protecting the spine.

Creates intra-abdominal pressure, protecting the spine. Obliques: Prevent lateral movement while enhancing rotational stability.

Prevent lateral movement while enhancing rotational stability. Lower Back: Helps keep the spine neutral under tension.

Helps keep the spine neutral under tension. Glutes: Actively squeezing your glutes protects and strengthens your lower back.

Actively squeezing your glutes protects and strengthens your lower back. Quadriceps: Tensing your quads enhances overall tension.

Tensing your quads enhances overall tension. Lats: Pulling your shoulders down and in improves upper body stability.

Pulling your shoulders down and in improves upper body stability. Shoulders & Traps: Keeps your upper body rigid and prevents unnecessary movement.

Keeps your upper body rigid and prevents unnecessary movement. Forearms: Making tight fists helps activate more muscle and reinforces full-body tension.

Common RKC Plank Form Mistakes and Fixes

When done correctly, the RKC Plank is highly effective, but small mistakes can reduce its benefits. Here are the most common mistakes and how to fix them.

Not Creating Enough Tension

Holding the plank passively without engaging all the muscles required for tension. Fix: Actively squeeze your glutes, quads, and fists while pulling your elbows toward your toes. If you can easily hold the position for over 20 seconds, you’re not contracting hard enough.

It’s All In The Hips

Sagging hips strain the lower back, while lifting them too high shifts the focus away from the core. Fix: Keep your hips aligned with your shoulders and maintain a neutral spine by squeezing your glutes and bracing your abs.

Holding Your Breath

Many people instinctively hold their breath, particularly during isometric exercises like the RKC plank, which leads to tension loss and excess fatigue. Fix: Breathe down into your belly by inhaling through your nose and exhaling out of your mouth.

Holding for Too Long

You’re likely losing tension if you hold the RKC Plank for over 30 seconds. Fix: Instead of focusing on time, maximize tension and contract hard for 10-20 seconds per set.

Benefits of the RKC Plank

The RKC Plank is a full-body strength exercise that improves core stability, posture, and lifting performance. Here’s why it deserves a place in your workouts:

Enhances Core Strength

By engaging the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, obliques, and erector spinae, the RKC Plank strengthens the core to resist movement and maintain stability under duress. This is critical for heavy lifting, athletic performance, and injury prevention. The RKC Plank requires proper bracing techniques, which has direct carryover to heavy lifting.

Full-Body Tension

The RKC Plank isn’t just about your core—it requires total-body activation. Every muscle plays a role in maintaining tension, from your glutes and quads to your lats and shoulders. This level of engagement mimics the stability needed for compound lifts, making it a valuable tool for lifters looking to improve their performance.

Strengthens The Lower Back and Improves Posture

Weaker core muscles often lead to poor posture and lower back pain. The RKC Plank reinforces neutral spine positioning, helping you build the strength necessary to support your lower back in daily life and lifting. Learning to engage the glutes properly, brace the core, and control breathing reduces unnecessary spinal movement and lower back discomfort.

PROGRAMMING SUGGESTIONS

Here’s how to incorporate the RKC plank into your workouts.

Core Strength: 3-4 sets of 10-20 seconds.

Warm-Up: 1-2 sets of 10-15 seconds before heavy lifts.

Supersets: Add it between squats, deadlifts, or presses for enhanced core activation.

How to Progress

Increase tension: Focus on contracting harder, not just holding longer.

Add weight: Place a light weight plate on your back for added resistance.

Use breath control: Try exhaling hard to increase the intensity with each breath.