Plateaus are as much a part of the natural order of things as the sunrise and sunset (they just suck a lot more). We all have periods of stagnation, when the best we can do is maintain. That doesn’t mean you have to like it. And sometimes, it doesn’t even take that much to snap out of it.

Try these four classic exercises and apply the tweaks we explain in the exercise descriptions. These minor changes are enough to keep your muscle fibers guessing, and when your body’s guessing, it responds by growing.