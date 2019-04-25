6 Unique Triceps Extensions You Need to Try

Commercial gyms must burn through rope and V-bar cable attachments, what with all the people relying primarily on pushdowns to work their triceps. Memo to all those experiencing pushdown fatigue (aka, boredom and plateaus): That’s not the only movement available for building up the horseshoe muscles, which dwarf the biceps and make up roughly two-thirds of your upper-arm mass. Another family of triceps exercises demands your utmost attention: extensions, including skull crushers, overhead extensions, and even kickbacks. Hit your extensions hard, using any and all of the following six variations, and you’ll start burning through T-shirts with bigger tri’s.
Body-Weight Skull Crusher
Why do it: “The beauty of this exercise is the added core component,” says Mike Hanley, owner of Hanley Strength Systems in New Jersey. “You’re actually in a plank position, loading the core on top of hitting the triceps with your body weight.”
Do it: Set a barbell in a power rack, around waist height. Grab the bar with a shoulder-width overhand grip, extend your arms, and get into a rigid plank position. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the floor. When your head is below the bar, contract your triceps hard to extend your elbows and press yourself up.
Sets X Reps: 3 x 8–10
Reverse-Grip Cable Skull Crusher
Why do it: “This variation hits the inner [medial] head compared with overhand-grip exercises,” Hanley says.
Do it: Secure an EZ-bar attachment to a low cable pulley. Slide a flat bench lengthwise into the station, with one end of it a couple of feet from the weight stack. Lie back on the bench and grab the outside of the bar with an underhand grip. Start with your arms extended and the bar directly over the crown of your head. Lower the weight under control through the negative until the bar touches the top of your head, then contract your triceps to extend your arms back to the start position. Keep your upper arms stationary throughout and don’t let your elbows flare out.
Sets X Reps: 2 x 12
One-Arm Cable Overhead Extension
Why do it: “The overhead arm position gives your triceps a nice stretch on each rep for a stronger contraction of the triceps long head,” Hanley says.
Do it: Set a cable pulley to waist height or below and remove any attachments. Grab the end of the cable in one hand and turn around to face away from the stack. Start with your upper arm vertical and elbow bent, with your hand behind your head. Keeping your upper arm stationary, contract your triceps to extend your arm straight overhead. Squeeze the contraction at the top, then lower back down. Repeat for reps, then switch arms.
Sets X Reps: 2 x 12–15 (per arm)
One-Arm Cable Kickback
Why do it: “The cable version of the kickback is great because it keeps tension on the triceps,” says Hanley. “Whereas the dumbbell version, if not done correctly, can lose some tension during certain parts of the lift.”
Do it: Set the pulley on one side of a cable-crossover station to the lowest setting. Face the weight stack and grab the end of the cable with one hand, palm facing inward. Step back from the stack, lean forward at the waist, and start with your upper arm parallel with the floor and elbow bent and pinned to your side. Keeping your elbow up high and in at your side, extend your arm to bring your hand up and back behind you. Complete all reps with that arm, then switch arms and repeat.
Sets X Reps: 3 x 15 (per arm)
Medicine Ball Overhead Extension Throw
Why do it: “The benefit is that you’re using your triceps with maximum force and velocity by throwing the medicine ball,” Hanley says. “This adds a power component to the lift, which is good for strength and size.”
Do it: Stand a few feet in front of a solid concrete or brick wall, holding a medicine ball in both hands. Lift the ball up above your shoulders, bend your elbows to lower it behind your head, then explosively extend your elbows to throw the ball against the wall as hard as possible. The ball should contact the wall just above head level. Catch the ball on the rebound and go right into the next rep.
Sets X Reps: 3 x 6–8
Decline Dumbbell Skull Crusher
Why do it: “The decline puts more tension on the triceps due to the angle of your body,” says Hanley. “And the neutral grip is great for individuals who have shoulder issues.”
Do it: Grab a pair of dumbbells and lie back on a decline bench. Start with your arms extended, perpendicular with the floor (or pointed slightly back), holding the dumbbells with a neutral wrist position (palms facing each other). Keeping your upper arms stationary and elbows in tight, bend your elbows to slowly lower the weights to either side of your head. When your elbows pass 90 degrees, contract your triceps to reverse the motion and return to the arms-extended position, maintaining the neutral wrist position throughout.