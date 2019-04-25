6 Unique Triceps Extensions You Need to Try

Body-Weight Skull Crusher

Why do it: “The beauty of this exercise is the added core component,” says Mike Hanley, owner of Hanley Strength Systems in New Jersey. “You’re actually in a plank position, loading the core on top of hitting the triceps with your body weight.”

Do it: Set a barbell in a power rack, around waist height. Grab the bar with a shoulder-width overhand grip, extend your arms, and get into a rigid plank position. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the floor. When your head is below the bar, contract your triceps hard to extend your elbows and press yourself up.

Sets X Reps: 3 x 8–10