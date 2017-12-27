Jeffrey Sygo/Courtesy Lawrence Ballenger

Arm Exercises

The Best 'Muscle & Fitness' Arms Workout Routines of All Time

Stop complaining about your slowly developing biceps and triceps, and boost your results with our best arms workouts ever.

No matter how much of a gym savage you are, arms are always going to be one of the most commonly trained areas of the body. Stronger, bulkier arms can help widen your physique and fill out your sleeves better for a more optimal fit.

So whether you're just starting out or you're tired of seeing your results in the gym plateau, now's the perfect time for you to jump-start your upper-body workout program with any of these killer workout routines. These workouts will help you target your biceps, triceps, delts, and forearms from every angle.

The choice is yours. Next time you hit the gym, make sure you use one of these workouts for your arms.

1. 9 Exercises for Massive Forearms

Boost your bench press, deadlift, and barbell row (your overall strength and muscle mass) with bigger forearms.

2. 7 Curls for Bigger Biceps

Get the biceps of your dreams with proper exercise selection and rotation.

3. Fine-tune Your Biceps Workout in 4 Weeks

With the four-week specialized workout routine outlined here, your arms will keep growing even if the world stops turning.

4. Compound Moves for Massive Biceps and Triceps

Bombard your arms with an array of multi-joint moves that allow for more weight before isolation exercises.

5. Peak Arms: The Ultimate Arms Workout

So if splitting the seams on your T-shirts sounds like a plan, then it’s time to get serious about your biceps and triceps training.

6. 28 Days to Massive Arms

This program asks only that you devote one day to direct arm training, and let a conventional body-part split take care of the rest.

7. The Go-Small-to-Get-Big Arms Workout

You can isolate your muscles all day long, but compound moves, using heavy loads, will make your arms grow.

