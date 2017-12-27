The Best 'Muscle & Fitness' Arms Workout Routines of All Time

No matter how much of a gym savage you are, arms are always going to be one of the most commonly trained areas of the body. Stronger, bulkier arms can help widen your physique and fill out your sleeves better for a more optimal fit.

So whether you're just starting out or you're tired of seeing your results in the gym plateau, now's the perfect time for you to jump-start your upper-body workout program with any of these killer workout routines. These workouts will help you target your biceps, triceps, delts, and forearms from every angle.

The choice is yours. Next time you hit the gym, make sure you use one of these workouts for your arms.