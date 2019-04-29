Steve Laureus' 4 Biceps Moves for Killer Peaks

When you first see Steve Laureus’ physique, you’re instantly struck by his incredible X-frame, his wide upper body and well-developed thighs subtly connected by an impossibly small waist.

It’s why Laureus—nicknamed “Mr. Propahhh”—quickly made his mark in the classic physique ranks with a win at his very first pro show, the 2018 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro. Still, the 32-year-old admits he’s not quite satisfied and has work to do in balancing out his upper body with sturdy legs forged through years of intensive soccer in his youth.

What’s never been an issue for him, however, are his biceps. Those progressed quickly as he trained with his father in their makeshift garage gym through high school. “My dad, who had great arms, always told me I needed to work on my biceps, my triceps, my chest. He sang that same song all the time,” Laureus recalls. “From early on, my biceps grew.” Here’s the intensive, four-move workout he’s relied on for years to perfect his peaks.

Laureus’ Biceps Workout:

Barbell Curl 21s - Sets: 8-10, Reps: 21

One-arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl - Sets: 5, Reps: 15, 10, 8, 6, 10

Dumbbell Hammer Curl - Sets: 4-5, Reps: 10-15

High-cable Curl - Sets: 1, Reps: AMRAP

Snapshot: Steve Laureus

A 212 Detour

After winning his pro debut in the classic physique division at the 2018 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro on May 5, Steve Laureus made an interesting decision—he entered the New York Pro 212 two weeks later. “My coach at that time said, ‘You’re already lean and within the weight limit, and you just won a show—why not try it?’ ” he recalls.

However, the switch didn’t go as planned, as his peak faded and he ended up finishing 14th in a crowded field of 23 competitors. “I’m not blaming my coach 100% for it,” Laureus says. “I had a lot of stress going into that show. I was living in my car, my body was tired, I was retaining water—it was just bad.”

What the experience did prove was that Laureus’ initial instinct was right. “Classic is what my physique represents, and that’s what I’m sticking to in 2019, starting with the Arnold Classic,” he says. Now with a roof over his head and a new sponsorship deal inked with A&Z Pharmaceutical, Laureus has a chance to build on his promising classic debut.

Birth Date: Feb. 24, 1986

Feb. 24, 1986 Height: 5'11"

5'11" Contest Weight: 210 lbs

210 lbs Residence: Amityville, NY

Amityville, NY Career Highlights: 2017 NPC New Jersey Championships, Classic B and overall; 2018 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Classic, 1st; 2018 Classic Olympia, 7th

2017 NPC New Jersey Championships, Classic B and overall; 2018 IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Classic, 1st; 2018 Classic Olympia, 7th Instagram: steve.laureus

Laureus’ Training Split