8 Best Cable Exercises for a Big Back

Want a huge, attention-grabbing upper body that shows off your muscles and strength even under a boring T-shirt? You need to focus on building a big back. Hammering the side of your upper body that you can’t see in the mirror will do more for your physique, athleticism, and power than another bicep curl ever could.

Strengthening the important muscles at your traps and rhomboids (and those overlooked ones in your rotator cuff) build the foundation your body needs to push a lot of weight safely. But there’s more to back training than straight-bar exercises like bent-over rows, T-bar rows, and inverted rows, which can be tough on your shoulders and elbows.

Try cable exercises. They allow for free movement in your arms and put constant tension on your muscles that you can’t get with dumbbells. Here are the eight best cable machine exercises to pack on slabs of muscle to your back.