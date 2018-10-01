Challenge Your Traps and Forearms With the Reeves Deadlift

Named after 1947 Mr. America and 1950 Mr. Universe winner Steve Reeves, the Reeves deadlift has you grip the plates instead of a barbell. This challenges your traps and forearms and provides more range of motion in your hips and knees compared with a standard deadlift. Using light weight will also produce less joint stress.
HOW TO DO IT
- Load a barbell with light weight, using plates
- Bend forward at the hips and knees. With neutral spine, grasp the plates with your hands. (If plates don’t have handles, lighten load more and pinch hard.)
- Keeping your hips down, head up, chest out, and arms straight, lift the weight by forcefully extending your legs and hips.
- Reverse the motion to return to the start position and repeat for the desired number of repetitions